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Sharing the VIEW Club vision on 57th birthday

<p>Forbes View Club\\'s Heather Mackinnon and zone counsellor Lorraine Falkiner-Smith.</p>\\n
<p>Forbes View Club\\'s Heather Mackinnon and zone counsellor Lorraine Falkiner-Smith.</p>\\n

Forbes View Club's Heather Mackinnon and zone counsellor Lorraine Falkiner-Smith.

VIEW zone counsellor speaks at Forbes Club's birthday function
FORBES VIEW CLUB
September 30, 2026 • 07:00

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