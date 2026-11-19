A man has been charged for allegedly unlawfully agisting sheep on a Trundle property. Rural crime investigators attached to Central West Police District received a report on 6 November about 70 head of sheep – consisting of mainly Merinos – had been located on a rural property on Numulla Road, Trundle. The Rural Crime Prevention Team were told the sheep had been located on the property, despite there allegedly being no current agistment arrangement in place to permit the livestock to be there, nor were there allegedly any movements or records relating to the sheep recorded on National Livestock Identification System. Investigators mustered 71 head of sheep over about 1000 acres on the Trundle property and took them to a holding facility in Parkes. Investigators were also informed a shearing shed onsite had allegedly been used without the owner’s permission, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media on 19 November. Rural crime investigators attended the property about 12pm on the same day (6 November), and mustered 71 head of sheep over about 1000 acres. The sheep were seized and taken to a holding facility in Parkes where they were examined further. About 9pm on Saturday 14 November rural crime investigators served a 35-year-old man with a future court attendance notice at Condobolin for the offences of: • Dishonestly obtain financial advantage etc by deception; • Enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence; • Fail to comply with mandatory measures; • Enter agricultural land biosecurity impact risk – aggravated; and • Enter inclosed agricultural land willfully release livestock. He is due to appear before Parkes Local Court on Thursday 4 February. READ MORE: Strangers help after early morning truck crash