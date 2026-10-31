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Shop local for chance to win

<p>Taylor Hodges-Lockwood, Jo Pearson and Abbey Hodges Lockwood at gold sponsor Club Forbes thrilled to be launching this year\\'s Evolution Mining Find it in Forbes Christmas promotion. </p>\\n
<p>Taylor Hodges-Lockwood, Jo Pearson and Abbey Hodges Lockwood at gold sponsor Club Forbes thrilled to be launching this year\\'s Evolution Mining Find it in Forbes Christmas promotion. </p>\\n

Taylor Hodges-Lockwood, Jo Pearson and Abbey Hodges Lockwood at gold sponsor Club Forbes thrilled to be launching this year's Evolution Mining Find it in Forbes Christmas promotion.

There will be $20,000 in Why Leave Town dollars to be won in the lead up to Christmas - shop local and get your entries in.
October 31, 2026 • 06:00

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