Shop local for chance to win

The Forbes Business Chamber is excited to launch the Evolution Mining Find it in Forbes Christmas Promotion once again, giving local shoppers the chance to win a share of $20,000 in Why Leave Town gift cards. When the Christmas trees go out on Monday 2 November, entries in this year's big festive season giveaway open. Forbes Business Chamber president Peter Gasson said the chamber was thrilled to be bringing this promotion back for another year and giving shoppers the chance to win a share in $20,000 in local shopping dollars. "This promotion is all about encouraging people to support local businesses during one of the busiest times of the year," he said. "When you shop in Forbes, you're supporting local jobs, local families and helping our community continue to thrive. "Our businesses are stocked, ready for the festive season and would love to welcome shoppers through their doors to help find the perfect Christmas gifts. "We'd also love to welcome you to Club Forbes to take a break in the air conditioning and enjoy our hospitality." The promotion starts on Monday, with shoppers able to enter every time they make a purchase at participating businesses. "All you need to do is scan the QR code in store and complete the electronic entry form," Peter said. "It's important to make sure your details are entered correctly so we can contact you if you're one of our lucky winners. "If you don't have a phone, each participating business will also have a manual entry form available, so everyone has the chance to enter." Entrants have the chance to win $500 in Why Leave Town dollars every Thursday afternoon from 12 November, with draws to be conducted on the 19 and 26 November, then Thursday 3 December, 10 and 17 December. Save Friday, 11 December for the Evolution Mining Find it in Forbes Christmas Carnival, there will be five $500 winners drawn that night. The major prize draw occurs on Christmas Eve, when the Business Chamber will draw six $500 winners, one $1500 winner, two $2500 winners and one $5000 winner giving a total funding pool of $20,000. So where can you start shopping? Participating businesses are: Forbes Mitre 10 Agriwest Allure on Main Bernardi's Blackridge Bar & Grill Cahills Footwear Forbes and Parkes Central West Lighting & Home Club Forbes Euphoria Road Farmhouse Florae Flannerys Pharmacy Flint Street Butchery Forbes Meals On Wheels Assoc. Inc Forbes Shire Council Forbes Sports Store Forbes Visitor Information Centre Graces Hair Studio Gunns Menswear and Embroidery Helloworld Travel Forbes Jessica's Essential Beauty Life Pharmacy Little Extras Lifestyle Loomzys Fish'N'Fix News On Rankin Power Tools Plus Robbs Jewellers Shell Service Station Steele Technology Terry Bros Carpet Court The Bakehouse The Book Dispensary Turners Furniture One WA Knights Steel Fabrications Walkers Ag'n'Vet. Special thanks also go to the promotion's major sponsors and supporters: Evolution Mining, our naming rights sponsor. Club Forbes and Shell Service Station, gold sponsors. Blackridge Bar and Grill, silver sponsor. Business supporters include BWR Accountants, Central West Diesel, Forbes Livestock and Agency Co, McMillan Industries, Michael Robinson Real Estate, Roylances Tractor Replacements, Central West Credit Union.