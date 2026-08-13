Show season in the Parkes Shire is here, the first of four kicking-off the local circuit this weekend in Tullamore.

There's nothing quite like a country show: from livestock and local produce to showbags, rides, competitions and family fun, the Parkes Shire has it all.

The 101st Tullamore Show promises to be another exciting and memorable event, with judging taking place on Friday with free entry, and main show day on Saturday.

There's plenty of entertainment for the whole family and showgoers of all ages: motorcycle stunt show Mad Style Moto is a new attraction at this year's show.

There's also Fizzics Education, Dane Certificate Magician, jumping castles, face painting and a sand pit.

All the usual favourites return, including the All Breeds Championship Dog Show, horse and cattle events, poultry, dog jumping, speed shearing competition, Young Farmer's Challenge and pavilion exhibits.

The Human Pull is back, making its first appearance at last year's centenary show. It involves participants pulling a car or truck with a harness, led by Tullamore's strongwoman and Guinness World Record holder Sherrie Williams.

So too is Motorbike Sporting - held across three ages classes from seven years to under 18s in barrel racing and bending race.

"The committee is always looking for ways to grow and improve the show experience while still maintaining the traditions and community spirit that make the Tullamore Show so special," new show president Steve McMahon said in his president's message.

Unfortunately the popular demolition derby has been put on hold for this year following a discussion and vote at the Tullamore Show Committee general meeting in March.

"The committee will revisit the event next year, when there is clearer guidance around regulations and setup requirements," the show committee said in social media post.

"This was not an easy decision, but one made with the long term future of the Tullamore Show in mind.

"We would like to sincerely thank the organisers of the demolition derby, who have worked tirelessly over the years to bring this event to life.

"It has been an exciting highlight of the show and greatly enjoyed by our community."

Three days after the Tullamore Show will be the 116th Trundle Show on Tuesday and Wednesday 18 and 19 August.

Activity at the Trundle Showground actually begins on Monday with the working dog trials, and with judging beginning on Tuesday, there's also a special 'Under the Pavilion Lights', a show-eve event.

This year, for a bit of fun and artistic intrigue, there will be a Tiny Art Show among the produce, cooking and needlework.

Attend Under the Pavilion Lights on Tuesday from 5.30pm-8.30pm to enjoy a wander through the pavilions without the crowds.

Treat yourself to some delicious food and banter, and find the Tiny Art Show entries as you wander around.

Everyone is invited to participate in the free Tiny Art Show, with no specific theme to paint on a tiny canvas.

Size has to be 10x10cm or smaller with entries to be dropped off at the show office by 12 midday on Tuesday.

Pavilion night tickets can be pre-purchased as well.

Main day Wednesday will see merino sheep, horse and show jumping, Championship Dog Show, poultry, beef cattle and wool judging.

The Junior Trundle Show Person, Master Trundle Showboy, Miss Junior Trundle Showgirl and Tiny Tots Competition will take place from 11am.

Of course we can't forget the gum boot toss to round-out another spectacular show.

Peak Hill and Parkes shows will follow in the weeks to come - Peak Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday 25 and 26 August and Parkes from Monday 31 August to Wednesday 2 September.