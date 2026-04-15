CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes (CCWF) is creating a place for women to gather in a supportive environment to build connections and confidence and grow understanding of healthy and respectful relationships.

The organisation’s SistaCare program provides peer support and education in western NSW communities.

Starting in an initial five towns three years ago, this month the program expanded to another six locations, supported by funding from the latest round of the Australian government’s Strong and Resilient Communities – Inclusive Communities Grants.

CCWF first launched SistaCare at Bourke, Condobolin, Forbes, Narromine and Parkes, with the endeavour boosted by the Australian government’s Strong and Resilient Communities – Inclusive Communities Grants in 2023.

It was developed by CCWF in response to feedback from women who had a male family member participating in the organisation’s Men’s Behaviour Change Program.

Those women said they wanted opportunities to share in a safe space and to have access to education about relationships and skills for life.

“SistaCare is meeting a need for women in the community and is a bulwark against isolation,” CCWF CEO Anne-Marie Mioche said.

“Women attending the regular group sessions have an increased sense of belonging and greater self-confidence.

“The success of the program has prompted us to expand it to six new locations this month: Broken Hill, Cobar, Cowra, Nyngan, Warren and Wilcannia.”

CCWF Healthy Relationships delivery leader for SistaCare Rebecca Lee said the program had provided opportunities for connection and mutual support to participants since its launch at the first five locations.

“Women attending SistaCare have told us group participants are there for each other, that it’s a place they feel comfortable and accepted, that it’s uplifting and that they have learnt about different support available,” she said.

Local female team members facilitate the groups, which usually meet every fortnight and are open to all women.

“Peer support activities at SistaCare could include art therapy, journey journalling, vision boards, yarning circles and other recreational activities,” Ms Lee said.

“Education sessions focus on domestic and family violence, financial skills, women’s health topics, wellbeing, employment and other topics the group members choose as helpful for them to meet their goals.”

A Parkes SistaCare craft project in 2024 displayed the powerful purpose of the program.

The SistaCare participants created a beautiful crocheted blanket, learning ‘granny square’ skills with a little help from TikTok.

Guided by their own experiences, they presented the completed blanket to CCWF’s team from the Forbes refuge, to be gifted to a woman seeking shelter there.

Although the blanket was going to a stranger, it was accompanied by a warm note of good wishes.

The note said: ‘With every square, imagine one woman’s hopes for you and your children to have a brighter future. Some of our women have been in a refuge before. We want you to know that we are cheering you on and we want you to succeed. A happy life is the sign that you have succeeded!’

CCWF delivers a suite of programs to meet needs in western NSW communities, some of which include the Men’s Behaviour Change Program, Staying Home Leaving Violence, Specialist Homelessness Services, and the Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence New Workers Program.

CCWF also organised the Hidden No More: Shining the Light on Domestic Violence in Rural Communities symposium at Narromine in November, which brought together more than 100 frontline workers, community leaders and advocates to put the spotlight on the realities of domestic violence in regional and remote NSW.

To find out more about SistaCare, contact Rebecca Lee at CCWF on 1800 067 067.