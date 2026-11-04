Sorting and Penning raises $13,340 for CanAssist

Forbes Sorting and Penning's long weekend event has been hailed a major success, raising an impressive $13,450 for CanAssist to support local people undergoing cancer treatment. The best ranch sorting and penning riders in the country converged on Forbes over the long weekend, with hundreds of runs, strong crowd support and plenty of impressive performances making for a memorable event at the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre. Competitors travelled from across New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland for the three-day event, which attracted riders from newcomers to seasoned campaigners, with strong prize money on offer. Runner up Matthew Moss in the arena. PHOTO: Krak'd Lens Sammi Harley riding for Central West Diesel. Molly Fuge from Forbes Sorting and Penning described it as a massive success, with more than 935 competitive runs through Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. "We've had nothing but fantastic feedback - especially from our competitors," Molly said. "They honestly couldn't believe how many people turned up to watch the top 10 finals and the sponsor sort." Strong spectator support was noticeable through the weekend and a huge boost for competitors - Molly had to do a lot of work on the gate in her All Levels final and could hear the crowd cheering her on all the way. Away from the championship competition, the crowd favourite sponsor sort once again drew plenty of attention while raising valuable funds for a worthy cause. The sponsor sort combines friendly rivalry with fundraising, with spectators encouraged to support CanAssist by pledging a donation for every steer successfully sorted through the gate. Additional funds were raised through raffles, 100 clubs and direct donations. Hugh Mackay in the saddle for Forbes Livestock. Jack Woodburn for JCN. This year's entrants, each partnered with a Hall of Fame rider to manage their gate, were impressive with several managing to sort 10 cattle in order in their two minutes. But there is a winner and 2026 honours go to Matt Coady riding for Nutrien Ag, who was winner just on time from Matt Moss for Steve Magill Earthmoving. Hugh Mackay for Forbes Livestock came in third, Sammi Harley for Central West Diesel fourth and Rach Mulligan for Steele Technology fifth. Molly said one of the highlights was seeing more members of the community come through the gates to experience the sport. Sorting and penning appeals across the generations, with riders competing from as young as six years of age through to their 80s, and the atmosphere is incredibly welcoming. The club has welcomed many new members this year and one of the first things they notice and comment on is how helpful everyone is. "It's a very family friendly sport, a very supportive sport, that's what I love about ranch sorting," Molly said. "It's for everyone." The club is keen to continue to grow and keep improving their October event, follow them on facebook to keep up to date. Forbes boasted plenty of local winners amongst top quality competition - they're flagged in the full results below. All levels winners Cody and Dawn Barwick Sorting and Penning Sunday All Levels (70 runs) 1st Cody Barwick and Dawn Barwick taking $533 each 2nd David Nell and Dawn Barwick 3rd David Nell and John Hanley (Forbes) 4th Clancy Henderson and Craig Field 5th Clancy Henderson and Bella Davie (Forbes) Beginner ranch hand (50 runs) 1st Grace McBeath 2nd Jack Whitty (Forbes) 3rd Taylah Brown 4th Jack Whitty (Forbes) 5th Jenna Lewis (Forbes) 12/3 Handicap (64 runs) 1st Ben Lawrence and Connor Ryan taking $547 each 2nd Lonnie Henderson and Geoff Lucas 3rd Nick Lelay and Dawn Barwick 4th Lonnie Henderson and Charlie Nell 5th Billy Nell and Hayley Tighe #10 Handicap (99 runs) 1st Bella Davie and Abbie Howell (both Forbes) taking home $541 each 2nd Bella Davie (Forbes) and Charlie Nell 3rd Millah Frost and Adam Walsh 4th Cindy Henderson and Lonnie Henderson 5th Peter Clemson and Jennifer Clemson #6 Handicap (115 runs) 1st Keira Sbeghen and Geoff Lucas taking home $516 each 2nd Molly Fuge and John Hanley (both Forbes) 3rd Nicole Sbeghen and Keira Sbeghen 4th Sherrie Whitty and Bec Kennedy (both Forbes) 5th Kirsty Foster and Charlie Nell Saturday's All Level winners Dawn Barwick and Billy Nell Saturday results All Levels (76 runs) 1st Billy Nell and Dawn Barwick taking home $551 each 2nd Cody Barwick and Ben Lawrence 3rd Bella Davie (Forbes) and Geoff Lucas 4th Clancy Henderson and Bella Davie (Forbes) 5th Brad Shields and Molly Fuge (Forbes) #2 Beginners (33 runs) 1st Rhiannon Coulton and Justin Ritchie taking home $121 each 2nd Macel Marbot and Adam Walsh 3rd Rhiannon Coulton and Beck Dryer 4th Julia Ryan and Angus Lelay 5th Angus Lelay and Beck Dryer #5 Handicap (101 runs) 1st Kiera Sbeghen and Connor Ryan taking home $477 each 2nd Geoff Lucas and Sophie Wotton 3rd Natalie Mihalic (Forbes) and Veronica Nelson 4th Sherrie Whitty (Forbes) and Beck Dryer 5th Kate Demamiel (Forbes) and Beck Dryer #14 Handicap (77 runs) 1st Brenda Sinclair (Forbes) and Brad Shields taking home $413 each 2nd Mikayla Jackson and Adam Walsh 3rd Bella Davie (Forbes) and Billy Nell 4th Mikayla Jackson and Nick Lelay 5th Nick Lelay and Kirsty Foster #10 Masters (52 runs) 1st Dawn Barwick and Orlana Butt (Forbes) taking home $338 each 2nd Geoff Lucas and Brad Shields 3rd Shane Davie (Forbes) and David Nell 4th Brenda Sinclair and Shane Davie (Forbes) 5th David Nell and Cindy Henderson (Forbes) Western All Levels winners Friday results Western Heritage All Levels (49 runs) 1st Cody Barwick and Sophie Wotton taking home $327 each 2nd Dawn Barwick and Ben Lawrence 3rd Dawn Barwick and Cody Barwick 4th Bella Davie and Shane Davie (Forbes) 5th Shane Davie and John Hanley (Forbes) Western Heritage #6 Western Heritage #6 (54 runs) 1st Conner Ryan and Nicole Sbeghan taking home $258 each 2nd Mikayla Jackson and Allan Roberts 3rd Geoff Lucas and Sherrie Whitty (Forbes) 4th Deanna Johnston and Sophie Wotton 5th Mikayla Jackson and Sophie Wotton Brooke Whitty, Sophie Wotton and Laila Buckland among those to don their colourful clothing for the CanAssist fundraiser. Forbes CanAssist president John Schrader talking with Molly Fuge about how the funds will support locals with cancer. PHOTO: Steve Krakouer, Krak'd Lens Forbes Sorting and Penning thanked the food vendors and trade stalls who came for the weekend, and all the competitors who travelled from near and far to be part of it. None of it would be possible without the businesses and people who continue to support the event, with thanks going out to Mount Pleasant Limousins, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co, Forbes Livestock and Agency Co. sponsoring our event and donating cattle, Maslin’s Concrete Pumping PTY LTD, Lawson Grains, Allwright Bourke, Midpro Engineering & Irrigation, Jelbarts Tyrepower Forbes, JCN Bloodstock, Central West Diesel, Steve Magill Earthmoving Pty Ltd, Adams Farming, Nutrien Ag Solutions Forbes, Matt Bull Concreting Pty Ltd, AgriWest Rural Pty Ltd, Mid west pest management, Topsoil Farm Supplies, AGnVET Walkers, Forbes Veterinary Clinic, Lachlan Valley Vets Forbes/Grenfell, Steele Technology , Lowes Petroleum Service. They also thanked Lachlan Valley Chaff Co for the bags of chaff for the winners, Adrian Hodges from Bullseye Leather for the raffle item, Krak’d Lens for photography, Branded Faith for raffle items, SB Rural - On Farm Butcher for raffle items, DSW Electrical, InPressed Trophies & Engraving, Hayley Tighe and Justin Lee for the videography and Neil Morrison for carting the cattle. The volunteer committee also needs to be given a mighty cheer for a well-run event, with thanks to Forbes Sorting and Penning: president Shane Davie; vice president Melissa West; secretary Kate DeMamiel; treasurer Sherrin Davie; committee members Molly Fuge, Sherrie Whitty, Bec Kennedy, Brenda Sinclair, John Hanley, Elita Coghlan, Dan Sullivan, Kate Styles, Carmen and Dave Nash and Adam Bellach. Huge thanks go out to cattlemen Beno, Luke, Gus and Will, and to Taylah Brown, Lachie Tudgey and Bec Dance for their help on the gate.