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Sorting and Penning raises $13,340 for CanAssist

<p>Sponsor sort winner Matt Coady and his gate rider Ben Lawrence - a Platinum member of sorting and penning\\'s hall of fame. PHOTO: Steve Krakouer, Krak\\'d Lens</p>\\n
<p>Sponsor sort winner Matt Coady and his gate rider Ben Lawrence - a Platinum member of sorting and penning\\'s hall of fame. PHOTO: Steve Krakouer, Krak\\'d Lens</p>\\n

Sponsor sort winner Matt Coady and his gate rider Ben Lawrence - a Platinum member of sorting and penning's hall of fame. PHOTO: Steve Krakouer, Krak'd Lens

The long weekend was a huge success for the club with competitors from NSW, South Australia and Queensland
November 4, 2026 • 06:00

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