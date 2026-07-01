As plans move forward for Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's exciting 75th anniversary celebrations, organisers have announced the cast of their anniversary concert.

The Society is honouring their incredible milestone by bringing their history to life in the best ways they know how.

And they want past and present members to be right at the centre of it.

This October they are partnering with Parkes Shire Council to launch an exclusive exhibition of Society memorabilia in the Coventry Room and are staging a spectacular anniversary concert series they are calling ICONIC at the Little Theatre this October.

The concert will recognise 75 years of outstanding, quality and continuous theatre.

The concert will feature more than 60 talented performers, with iconic songs from iconic musicals, some that the Society has produced over their illustrious history they said, such as Annie, Oliver, Hairspray, Calamity Jane, Westside Story, Rock of Ages, Les Miserables, Shrek, Frozen, The Wizard of Oz and Mamma Mia) and some that are on their bucket list like Matilda, Dear Evan Hanson, School of Rock, Chess, Six, Jesus Christ Superstar).

The song list was also announced over the weekend, revealing 32 iconic songs from equally iconic musicals, including Stick It To The Man, I Feel Pretty, The Circle Of Life, Greased Lightnin', Popular, All That Jazz and The Greatest Show.

Here's who will bring ICONIC to life on stage over two weekends from 17-25 October:

Kimberley Ryan, Shev Brown, Rachael Westcott, Christa Radley, Ruth Virtue, Ellie O'Donoghue, Cath Welsh, Gracey Jones, Maddison Collits, Annabella Browne, Zoe Bilsborough, Angelique Bland.

Abigail Heard, Ruby Charlton, Isla O'Donoghue, Lexi Herden, Chelsea Ray, Christie Green, Emily Francis, Elisa Massari, Kate Walsh, Gail Smith, Vee Vian Higgins, Angie Drooger, Ita Hughes, Jessica Whalan.

Jess Morgan, Kasey-Lee Murphy, Isla Kennedy, Ilee Connors, Sophia Byrne, Giselle Higgins, Gloria Hendry, Ivy O'Donoghue, Clara Welsh, Stephanie Hornery, Piper Newham, Lily Phillips, Sophie Francis, Harry Rowbotham.

Samara Wood, Isla Miller, Charli Messiter, Coco Byrnes, Neil Westcott, Andrew Francis, Aaron Kingham, Archie Higgins, Curdie Butler, Oscar Hendry, Drew Barter, Oliver Hughes, Niamh McTiernan, Chester Higgins.

Catie Crowley, Jayda Francis, Elizabeth Toomey, Lucy Butler, Quinn McTiernan, Hannah Shipley, James Whalan, Anthony Leonard, Joey Tanswell, Reqi Green, Mack Baynham, Bill Jayet, Brodie Stephenson, Daniel Crowley.

Congratulations to all of the performers.

"We can't wait to begin rehearsals and celebrate 75 years with our community," the Society said.

Rehearsals begin 13 September.

There are two ways the Society said other past and present members can celebrate with them.

They can secure their VIP ticket for the official opening night on 17 October.

The evening will honour the Society's life members and bring together generations of past and present performers in what they describe will be an amazing theatre reunion.

The second opportunity is to star in their final act - from anywhere in the world.

"Even if you can't make it back to Parkes, you can leave your permanent legacy on our stage," the Society said.

"For our grand finale song, we are creating a beautiful video collage of our members.

"We want to hear from you. Grab your phone and record a quick video sharing what theatre meant to you."

The short video testimonials will need to be submitted by 15 August to give the production team time to collate and put the presentation together.

Emails have been sent out to current email addresses but more information on what is needed can be found on the Parkes M and D's Facebook page or email them at info@parkesmandd.com.au.

In other exciting announcement's the Society has also revealed two of their three productions for the 2027 season.

One being Clue, a hilarious murder mystery packed with twists, suspects, secrets and plenty of laughs.

And a junior production, The Addams Family Jr, which will bring everyone's favourite, delightfully creepy family to the stage in a fun-filled musical adventure celebrating love, family and embracing what makes us unique.