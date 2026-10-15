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Spring is buzzing with life

<p>One of our local native pollinators, the Blue Banded Bee.</p>\\n
<p>One of our local native pollinators, the Blue Banded Bee.</p>\\n

One of our local native pollinators, the Blue Banded Bee.

Thousands of tiny workers are busy helping plants reproduce, often without us even noticing
Michael Chambers
October 15, 2026 • 01:12

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