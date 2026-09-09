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Spring wildlife warning on country roads

<p>Local motorists are being urged to take extra care in relation to wildlife on local and regional roads as September marks the beginning of spring.</p>\\n
<p>Local motorists are being urged to take extra care in relation to wildlife on local and regional roads as September marks the beginning of spring.</p>\\n

Local motorists are being urged to take extra care in relation to wildlife on local and regional roads as September marks the beginning of spring.

Motorists are being urged to slow down and remain alert for wildlife on regional roads.
Brendan McCool
September 9, 2026 • 02:00

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