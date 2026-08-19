Can you step up for CanAssist this Sunday?

The charity group's second Bridge to Bridge walk is on 23 August and organisers would love to see you there.

It's an opportunity to show support for an organisation that helps so many local families as they go through cancer treatment - and the Hartwigs are one of those who can attest to that.

Beau and his mum Erin spent nine months in Sydney after Beau's diagnosis with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, and CanAssist was one of the organisations that was there to help the family bridge the gap of distance.

Beau is typically active and energetic so when he was lethargic for nearly two weeks with recurring high fevers, Erin knew something wasn't right.

She took him to the doctor who ordered a blood test, and within hours they had been referred to Sydney.

Within 30 hours of arriving, Beau had undergone six blood transfusions, had surgery to insert a central line, and received his first round of chemotherapy.

His treatment continued for months: some medications would run for weeks, some required hospital stays, others meant daily visits from Ronald McDonald House, where they were staying. Many parts of the plan had to be delayed when Beau was too unwell.

From Forbes, Jamie made the 10-hour round trip with Lilly and Hudson as often as possible.

Can Assist Forbes helped ease the financial burden with practical support, including fuel vouchers, and by paying for some of Beau’s chemotherapy costs at Christmas time.

“When you’re dealing with so many unexpected expenses, it was such a relief,” Erin said.

“We could just focus on making memories together as a family.

“Thank you, Can Assist. No one ever wants to ask for help, but you’re there when we need it most. Thank you for supporting country families like ours.”

Today Beau is home and cancer free - and the family is sharing their story in the lead up to the Can Do the Distance challenge this August.

Can Do the Distance is about supporting people across country NSW who travel long distances to access cancer treatment.

Go online to www.candothedistance.org.au/ and register as an individual or create a team, choosing the Can Assist branch you'd like to support.

Take part throughout the month or just join in this Sunday 23 August.

If you're not taking part in the month-long challenge, Sunday is a wonderful way to get involved and stand alongside local people affected by cancer.

There's no set start time: whether you're an early riser, enjoy a relaxed morning stroll or want to walk with family and friends, you're welcome to be part of the CanAssist event.

Stop by the Can Assist tent near Camp Street Bridge where you can make a donation (cash or card), or chat with volunteers about how Can Assist supports local people facing cancer.

You're welcome to walk one lap or as many as you'd like, then finish up at the Forbes Sport & Recreation Club from midday and enjoy a well-earned sausage sizzle with fellow walkers.

Need support?

If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with cancer, please get in touch. There's no means testing. If you're part of our community, we're here to help.

Email forbes@canassist.org.au or phone 0439 952 392.

Learn more about Can Assist Forbes: https://canassist.org.au/branches/forbes/