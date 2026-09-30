Street Dreams creates a sea of wonder in heart of Forbes

The historic Victoria Park precinct was transformed into a magical underwater world on Friday night, with hundreds of locals coming down to explore and enjoy it. There were colourful neon ocean scenes as well as gently glowing jellyfish suspended in the trees, while dolphins and turtles appeared to swim through the mist from the fountain. Children explored towering inflatable mangrove roots, made lanterns, danced the night away in the silent disco and joined the drummers. Local performers brought the celebration to life, with dancers from Kristen's Dance School and Forbes North Public School and musicians from Forbes Guitar Academy captivating crowds before Gracey Denham-Jones carried the festivities into the evening. The 2026 festival marks the second year of a three-year Street Dreams series, proudly funded through the NSW Government's Open Streets Program, led by Transport for NSW.