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Street Dreams creates a sea of wonder in heart of Forbes

<p>Kobie, Nicolle and Frankie Hocking. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Kobie, Nicolle and Frankie Hocking. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Kobie, Nicolle and Frankie Hocking. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Jenny Kingham captured the magic of a great night in Forbes.
September 30, 2026 • 07:00

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