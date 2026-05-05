Forbes' monthly store cattle sale has defied expectations, with support from buyers from Victoria and South Australia.

Luke Whitty from Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co described the sale, on Friday 1 May, as very successful with about 2000 head yarded.

Those included 300 cows and calves, another 200 pregnancy-tested cattle, about 700 steers and 700 heifers.

The auctioneer described the yarding as very good, with compliments to the vendors who presented cattle from the surrounding district.

"We’ve had a very successful day, the market’s been actually dearer with the forecast of rain," Mr Whitty said.

"We had very good attendance of some Victorian and South Australian buyers.

"I think the market today could have been up $50 a head and in places on cows and calves it could have been $200 and $300 dearer."

In highlights from the KMWL run, six x six Charolais cows and calves, PTIC, went for $3400 as part of dispersal sale on behalf of the Davey family.

A pen of 10 x 10 Hollywood Angus cows and calves, pregnancy tested, fetched $2,850.

One pen of eight Angus steers, aged eight to nine months, sold for $1,980 on behalf of Bundy Downs.

Another of 15 Angus Steers, the same age, went for $1920 on behalf of Phil Diprose.

A highlight of the heifer run was a pen of 16 Angus Heifers aged seven to nine months sold for $1280 on behalf of Wendy Boyd; while a pen of 29 Angus Heifers aged eight to 10 months, sold for $1290 on behalf of Myrang Past.