Workers in key sectors such as health, aged care and education will receive support to relocate to Forbes and Cabonne, with the expansion of the NSW Government’s Welcome Experience program.

The program helps essential workers and their families who are considering, or have accepted, jobs in sectors including health, aged care, education, veterinary services, policing and emergency services.

Established as a pilot in 2023, the Welcome Experience has already helped 3,020 frontline workers relocate to regional areas, with its expansion to Forbes and Cabonne announced by Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty.

Not-for-profit organisation Skillset delivers the program across the Central West, with support provided by locally based “connectors”. Two additional connectors are currently being recruited to support the program’s growth.

“We’ve seen first-hand the difference this program makes when essential workers feel supported not just to move to a community, but to truly belong,” Skillset CEO Narelle Stocks said.

“Expanding the service across the Forbes, Cabonne and Blayney LGAs and increasing our capacity through additional Local Connectors means we can build on what’s already working and extend that support to more communities across the region.”

The program offers on-the-ground assistance to help workers and their families settle into their new communities, including support with housing, schools and childcare, employment opportunities for partners, and connections to local networks.

The Welcome Experience is already operating in Parkes and Weddin shires.

To date 24 essential workers have relocated to Parkes through the program - including staff from NSW Health, NSW Ambulance and NSW Police - bringing a total of 49 new residents when family members are included.

In Weddin Shire, one healthcare worker has relocated through the program so far, with the expansion expected to strengthen its reach.

Ms Moriarty said the program demonstrated the government’s commitment to strengthening essential services in regional communities.

“Our government has sensibly first piloted the program to verify its capabilities and then methodically grown the coverage of The Welcome Experience service to keep delivering results," Ms Moriarty said.

“Helping more than 3,020 nurses, teachers, vets, police and paramedics make the move to 55 local government areas is a strong mark of a successful program and that’s why we will now expand to cover 88 LGAs and keep building our essential services."

More than half of participants relocate with their families.

“These essential workers are the heartbeat of our communities," Ms Moriarty said.

"They keep hospitals running and our communities safe, they care for our elderly and are teaching our next generation - providing the skills regional NSW needs to thrive.

“I am incredibly proud that The Welcome Experience is helping strengthen regional communities and ensuring essential workers and their families can enjoy the lifestyle opportunities and sense of community that regional NSW has to offer.”