Forbes Shire Council has launched a new campaign encouraging young professionals to swap city-life for a year in Forbes in order to achieve their financial goals sooner.

The Forbes Financial Gap Year campaign positions Forbes as an affordable alternative to city living, where people can reduce living costs, grow their careers and enjoy a better balance between work and life.

Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the campaign speaks directly to people feeling the pressure of the rising cost-of-living.

“We know that many Australians living in metropolitan areas are working really hard but finding it difficult to get ahead financially," she said.

"This campaign is about creating financial breathing room without sacrificing lifestyle and opportunity.”

The Mayor added that the campaign aims to change perceptions about regional living.

"Forbes offers the opportunity to save faster, access rewarding career opportunities and enjoy a lifestyle with more space, less stress, community connection and everything you need to thrive," she said.

“Forbes is a thriving and connected regional centre, located in the heart of New South Wales. combines the convenience of a thriving regional centre with the lifestyle benefits many people are seeking."

The 12-week digital campaign will run across the Live Forbes social media and online platforms, targeting young professionals, essential workers, tradies and young families from Western Sydney.

How it works:

1. Register your Interest Interested in building your career while experiencing regional living? Register your interest in the Forbes Financial Gap Year Program via the Live Forbes website.

2. Get Connected Council’s Economic Development Team will help connect you with local employment opportunities, real estate agents and community networks.

3. Make your Move to Forbes Take a year to get ahead. Start your financial gap year in Forbes.

For more information, visit the Live Forbes website or follow @LiveForbes on social media.