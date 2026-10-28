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Teddies take over Lions Park

<p>The annual Teddy Bears\\u2019 Picnic will make a \\u201Cbeary\\u201D exciting return to the newly redeveloped Lions Park on Saturday.</p>\\n
<p>The annual Teddy Bears\\u2019 Picnic will make a \\u201Cbeary\\u201D exciting return to the newly redeveloped Lions Park on Saturday.</p>\\n

The annual Teddy Bears’ Picnic will make a “beary” exciting return to the newly redeveloped Lions Park on Saturday.

All you need to know ahead of this weekend's Teddy Bear's Picnic.
October 28, 2026 • 02:00

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