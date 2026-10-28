Teddies take over Lions Park

The annual Teddy Bears’ Picnic will make a “beary” exciting return to the newly redeveloped Lions Park on Saturday 31 October from 10am to 1pm. The much-loved annual event continues to grow in popularity, bringing together local families, children and community organisations for a day of entertainment, activities, learning and connection. This year marks an exciting milestone, with the Teddy Bears’ Picnic being held at Lions Park for the first time since the completion of the park’s redevelopment. The upgraded facilities provide a vibrant and inclusive space for all ages. Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the Teddy Bears’ Picnic is a great opportunity for families to enjoying a range of free activities and entertainment as well as connect and learn about the many services available in our community. “Council remains committed to delivering events and initiatives designed to support local young people and their families," Cr Miller said. "This event would not be possible without the support and involvement of our local organisations, community groups, schools, early education providers, emergency services, health providers and volunteer groups. "Their participation and enthusiasm help create a fun, interactive and educational day for local families." The day will be packed with free activities, craft, sensory play, live music and entertainment, special guests, interactive displays, lucky door prizes, a petting zoo, jumping castles, delicious food and drinks, and plenty of opportunities for children and families to play, explore and connect.