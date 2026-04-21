A teenager will face court today after an alleged assault in Parkes earlier this year.

Officers attached to Central West Police District were informed on Monday morning of an assault alleged to have occurred in late January this year.

It's believed the 14-year-old boy had allegedly kicked and sprayed a man aged in his 60s with a fire extinguisher containing an unknown liquid at a railway building in May Street on the afternoon of 30 January.

Police will allege the boy forced entry into a locked room at a train station building on the same street from about 5pm the same day, damaging the room, leaving graffiti and leading a group of other unknown people into the area before stealing several fluorescent lighting tubes.

The boy then allegedly threw the tubes towards a young female and onto train tracks before he ran from the scene.

Following extensive inquiries, police attended a home in Clarinda Street in Parkes about 9.15pm on Monday where they arrested a 14-year-old boy.

He was taken to Parkes Police Station where he was charged with break and enter house etc destroy etc property less than or equal to $60,000, two counts of common assault, stalk/intimidate intend fear of physical etc harm (personal), and destroy or damage property.

The boy was refused bail to face a children’s court today.

Inquiries continue.