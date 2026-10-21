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Ten days, ten triathlons: Lenny's Uncomfortable Challenge has begun

<p>Run, ride, and swim ... Lenny Iyer\\'s Uncomfortable Challenge for charity Mobilise is under way. </p>\\n
<p>Run, ride, and swim ... Lenny Iyer\\'s Uncomfortable Challenge for charity Mobilise is under way. </p>\\n

Run, ride, and swim ... Lenny Iyer's Uncomfortable Challenge for charity Mobilise is under way.

The teen is doing a triathlon a day to raise funds for homelessness
October 21, 2026 • 06:00

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