Peter Clifton is a professional tennis coach in Forbes, but he's also given generously of his time to support local school students and the sport in town.

Peter's efforts were described as going above and beyond as he was named our Sportsperson of the Year Association coach / trainer of the year.

Forbes Public tennis teams have qualified for State finals in Todd Woodbridge Cup for Stage 2 students two years in a row, and the Western region finals for the primary school team.

Peter has given some 112 of his time to coach and train the students in skills, sportsmanship and etiquette.

He's attended trials as well as games in Parkes, Cowra and Sydney, set up modified courts and lent students the correct-sized racquets.

"Peter's coaching sessions have created opportunities for students to connect, succeed and thrive," the award citation read.

"Peter would not accept any money for his time or court hire which enabled every student an invaluable opportunity."

Peter has been coaching tennis in Forbes for about 35 years, and has also given his time to the sport as president of the local tennis club for about the past 30 years.

He coaches throughout the year, in school terms and with clinics in the holidays.

Forbes Tennis Club is wrapping up its summer night competition now, with intertown tennis through the winter.

If you're interested in a game, you can find out more through the Forbes Town & District Tennis Club on Facebook.

In response to interest, the club is planning to trial social tennis on Tuesday and / or Friday nights, following them on social media for more information.

Pickleball, which the Advocate featured a few weeks ago, is growing in numbers.

This modified game on a smaller court is hosted at the courts from 7pm each Thursday night, all welcome.