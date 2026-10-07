Thank you, Marg: Landcare salutes long-serving coordinator

After more than 15 years of dedicated service, Central West Lachlan Landcare has farewelled a long-serving member of our team, Marg Applebee. Marg joined Central West Lachlan Landcare in April 2011 in an administrative role and quickly became an integral part of our organisation. In 2015, Marg stepped into the position of Project Officer before later taking on the role of Local Landcare Coordinator. Throughout her time with us, Marg has been a driving force behind countless projects, partnerships, and community initiatives that have strengthened our organisation and delivered lasting benefits across our region. As Marg concludes her time with Central West Lachlan Landcare, the committee acknowledges her contribution to many of these achievements and thanks her for her years of service and advocacy. We wish her all the very best for the future, and we look forward to continuing the important work of Landcare across the Central West Lachlan region. Marg at Reading Down Town Day in Forbes. As our organisation reflects on this transition, the committee has taken the opportunity to look back on the significant achievements that have shaped Central West Lachlan Landcare over the past decade and beyond. Working alongside volunteers, partners, landholders, councils, and community groups, Central West Lachlan Landcare has successfully delivered a wide range of environmental, educational, and community initiatives. These achievements have only been possible through the collective efforts of many people who have contributed their time, expertise, and passion to Central West Lachlan Landcare. A significant milestone was the successful securing of funding through the 2023 Landcare Enabling Project, which continues to support Landcare staff and activities across the six Landcare partner groups of the Central West region. Our organisation has also continued to advocate for local communities and natural resource management outcomes at all levels of government, ensuring regional priorities remain recognised and supported. Strong partnerships with Forbes Shire Council and Parkes Shire Council have enabled numerous projects and initiatives to be delivered over the years. One example is the Landcare vehicle sponsorship, which has provided practical support for staff and volunteers to continue delivering environmental and community outcomes throughout our region. National Tree Day in Parkes. During times of adversity, Central West Lachlan Landcare has also played an important advocacy role. Following the devastating hailstorms of November 2017, our organisation worked with government agencies and local communities to help secure a Natural Disaster Declaration for the Back Yamma and Cookamidgera areas, assisting affected farming communities during this challenging period. Over the years, Central West Lachlan Landcare has also welcomed a range of respected speakers and personalities to our region. A particular highlight was hosting Costa Georgiadis on two occasions, providing opportunities to inspire local communities, students, and Landcare supporters through his enthusiasm for sustainability and environmental stewardship. Education and community engagement have remained at the heart of what we do. National Tree Day events in Parkes and Forbes have continued a proud tradition spanning decades, resulting in thousands of native trees and shrubs being planted across the region. These events have enhanced local biodiversity while connecting generations of volunteers with the natural environment. Numerous additional revegetation projects have also been undertaken across Parkes and Forbes, contributing to healthier landscapes and stronger community connections. Schools Eco Day has grown into one of Central West Lachlan Landcare's flagship events. Bringing together Year 5 students from across Parkes and Forbes Shires, this annual event provides hands-on environmental learning through engaging workshops and activities. Beginning at the Forbes Livestock Exchange before later moving to the Parkes Racecourse, Eco Day has expanded significantly over the years and continues to provide valuable educational experiences for local students. Similarly, Kindergarten Enviro Day has introduced hundreds of young children to the importance of healthy waterways and natural environments. The event encourages learning through practical experiences and helps foster a lifelong appreciation for the environment. Community Landcare Dinners have also become a valued part of our calendar. Held in Forbes, Bogan Gate, and more recently Peak Hill, these dinners have brought together farmers, industry experts, and community members to discuss sustainable agriculture, natural resource management, and issues affecting regional communities. One of our most exciting additions in recent years has been Homegrown Parkes. First launched in 2023, Homegrown was created to connect people and engage the community while celebrating local produce, creativity, and sustainability. Since then, it has grown into a vibrant community event featuring local growers, makers, performers, workshops, and educational opportunities, showcasing the best of our region. More recently, Central West Lachlan Landcare has supported the Peak Hill HEART (Healthy Eating, Activity & Resilience Together) Project through the Building Healthy Communities Challenge. Since Peak Hill's successful application in 2025, Central West Lachlan Landcare has worked alongside the community and Western NSW Local Health District to help deliver initiatives that improve health, wellbeing, and community resilience. These achievements reflect the dedication of our committee members, staff, volunteers, partners, and supporters who have contributed countless hours to strengthening Landcare across the region. Together, they have helped ensure Central West Lachlan Landcare remains a strong, sustainable, and respected organisation within our region.