Volunteers really do deliver something special when it comes to Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels Forbes, Parkes and West Wyalong delivers 30,000 meals a year - with the help of 160 volunteers who do it all with a smile and cheery greeting as well.

Manager Jamie Webb and the team hosted appreciation events in all three communities to celebrate National Volunteer Week and acknowledge all their helpers do.

They also took the opportunity to gain some important feedback and insight into the service while they had their volunteers together.

Manager Jamie Webb explained the organisation is expecting a significant increase in need for services over the next five years - at the same time acknowledging many of their current volunteers may retire in that time.

The service continues to fill a vital need in our communities: as they deliver fresh and frozen meals the volunteers are also the ones who check on and have a chat with their clients.

In Forbes, Pauline Williams was recognised for an incredible 44 years of volunteer service to the organisation.

Recognised for 10 years service were John Schrader, Ian Gilchrist, Margaret Haddin, Margaret Newport and Michael Walker.