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Parkes Elvis Festival

The King is on tour as town prepares for blockbuster festival

<p>At the Parkes Elvis Festival program launch with the Golden Ticket, Forbes deputy mayor Chris Roylance, Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott, Parkes deputy mayor Joy Paddison, ETA Paul Fenech, Elvis Festival director Brendan Shipley, Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, and Parkes Shire Council director Anthony McGrath; front, Tony Mrak and Dooley Thompson. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>At the Parkes Elvis Festival program launch with the Golden Ticket, Forbes deputy mayor Chris Roylance, Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott, Parkes deputy mayor Joy Paddison, ETA Paul Fenech, Elvis Festival director Brendan Shipley, Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, and Parkes Shire Council director Anthony McGrath; front, Tony Mrak and Dooley Thompson. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n

At the Parkes Elvis Festival program launch with the Golden Ticket, Forbes deputy mayor Chris Roylance, Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott, Parkes deputy mayor Joy Paddison, ETA Paul Fenech, Elvis Festival director Brendan Shipley, Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, and Parkes Shire Council director Anthony McGrath; front, Tony Mrak and Dooley Thompson. PHOTOS: Christine Little

The 2027 Parkes Elvis Festival program has been launched and it promises to be the most significant in its history
Christine Little
October 7, 2026 • 06:14
Updated, October 7, 2026 • 06:15

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