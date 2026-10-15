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The rebirth of Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society

<p>Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society held a fashion parade as part of an introduction to Parkes and it involved female models (not written in order) Val Robinson, Vera Switzner, Judith Lord, Jill Wilson and Dawn Ramsay, and male models Bob Wenban (left) and Warwick Tom.</p>\\n
<p>Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society held a fashion parade as part of an introduction to Parkes and it involved female models (not written in order) Val Robinson, Vera Switzner, Judith Lord, Jill Wilson and Dawn Ramsay, and male models Bob Wenban (left) and Warwick Tom.</p>\\n

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society held a fashion parade as part of an introduction to Parkes and it involved female models (not written in order) Val Robinson, Vera Switzner, Judith Lord, Jill Wilson and Dawn Ramsay, and male models Bob Wenban (left) and Warwick Tom.

Warwick Tom is the only surviving member of the inaugural executive when the Parkes M&D Society reformed
Life member Warwick Tom
October 15, 2026 • 06:38
Updated, October 15, 2026 • 06:38

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