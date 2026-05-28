The Parkes Special Activation Precinct is set for a major economic boost, with three companies planning to establish operations in the precinct in a move expected to generate $65 million in private investment and more than 100 new permanent jobs for the region.

A further 100 jobs would be created during the construction and establishment phase, in what is expected to be one of the largest and most significant local investments in many years, the NSW Government said in announcing the proposals on Thursday morning.

The three businesses are:

• Soul Origin - proposing a cold storage, warehousing and distribution centre

• Ecotech Enviro - proposing operations that will process raw steel materials into fabricated steel components for use in construction, infrastructure and industrial projects

• Maya Recycling - proposing an advanced plastic recycling facility to process mixed plastic waste and convert it into higher value products.

The businesses have recently exchanged contracts securing land within the Parkes Precinct and will now progress through the required planning and approvals processes prior to land settlement.

It is expected that the businesses will be operational from 2029.

An architectural render of EcoTech's proposed site.

Ecotech Enviro General Manager Alex Soukie said Parkes' connectivity and infrastructure investment made it a key location of interest.

“Ecotech Enviro will produce fabricated steel components, structural steel assemblies, truck bodies, and custom steel products for use in construction, infrastructure, and industrial projects," Alex said.

"The finished products will be supplied to construction and infrastructure projects across NSW and regional areas.

“We believe our investment will support the economic growth of the region through job creation, local procurement, and long-term operational presence."

Maya Recycling Director Vishal Patel said the streamlined planning framework also provided a solid foundation for delivering large-scale circular economy projects.

“A key driver for Maya Recycling investment in Parkes is the precinct’s strategic location, strong infrastructure, and streamlined planning framework, which provide a solid foundation for delivering large-scale circular economy projects," Vishal said.

“Maya Recycling is committed to employment and workforce development, prioritising hiring from the Central West.

"Our support for local suppliers and contractors during construction and operation will contribute to regional economic growth.”

Soul Origin are proposing a cold storage, warehousing and distribution centre to support their retail operations.

Soul Origin is continuing to scale nationally across retail and manufacturing, and a representative said they would be investing significantly into infrastructure, innovation, and supply chain capability to support the next phase of growth across Australia and New Zealand.

“Central locations such as Parkes represents an exciting opportunity due to its strategic location, logistics connectivity, and future scalability, making it a compelling location to support future operational expansion as the business continues to evolve," their representative said.

The Parkes Precinct is now home to 12 businesses, and the NSW Government said the land release drew strong interest from both national and international businesses seeking industrial land.

Minister for Regional NSW, Tara Moriarty said the announcement marked an important step forward for the Parkes precinct.

“This investment will continue to help attract new industries, create jobs and strengthen economic opportunities for the region," Ms Moriarty said.

“The strong response to the latest land release shows that industry has real confidence in the future of the Parkes Precinct.

"These developments will help unlock new investment and deliver lasting benefits for the community.

“From cold storage to recycling and resource recovery, the businesses joining the Precinct reflect the diverse and sustainable industries we want to see growing in this region."

Parkes Shire Council says it was advised of the proposals this week and is awaiting further information from the Regional Growth NSW Development Corporation (RGDC) about these proposals.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Council acknowledged the potential economic benefits these developments may bring to the region but also recognised the importance of ensuring the community is informed throughout the assessment process.

As developments within the SAP, the projects will be led and assessed by the NSW Government.

Mayor Cr Neil Westcott said Council’s priority is ensuring the community remains informed and has opportunities to engage in discussions regarding the proposals.

“Council remains focused on representing our community’s priorities, keeping residents informed, and working to ensure that any projects within our Shire are managed responsibly,” Mayor Westcott said.

Further information will be available from RGDC as additional project details and assessment documentation become available.