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Time to nominate community champions

<p>Forbes 2026 young citizen, Chloe Little, citizen of the year, John Schrader and senior citizen, Maureen Field.</p>\\n
<p>Forbes 2026 young citizen, Chloe Little, citizen of the year, John Schrader and senior citizen, Maureen Field.</p>\\n

Forbes 2026 young citizen, Chloe Little, citizen of the year, John Schrader and senior citizen, Maureen Field.

Nomination forms for the 2027 Australia Day awards are available from Forbes Shire Council
October 28, 2026 • 06:00

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