Time to nominate community champions

Every community has people who go above and beyond for others, and Forbes Shire Council is encouraging residents to nominate these local champions for the 2027 Forbes Shire Australia Day awards. The Forbes Shire citizen of the year, senior citizen of the year, and young citizen of the year awards recognise residents who have demonstrated a consistent record of excellence, achieved success in their chosen field, and made a significant positive impact within the Forbes Shire community. Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller said the awards were an opportunity to celebrate the individuals whose dedication, leadership and service strengthen the community. "Across our shire there are countless people making a difference every day, whether through volunteering, community service, sport, business, education, the arts or helping others in need," Cr Miller said. "These awards provide an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate those individuals whose efforts often happen behind the scenes but have a lasting impact on our community." Nomination forms are available on the council’s website at www.forbes.nsw.gov.au and will close on Friday 15 January. Winners will be announced at the 2027 citizen of the year gala dinner on Monday 25 January, from 6pm to 10pm at the Forbes Town Hall. The gala event will feature entertainment, catering and the official awards ceremony - recognising all nominees for their achievements and contributions. Tickets to the citizen of the year gala dinner are free but essential and can be booked through 123Tix or by contacting Forbes Shire Council.