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Time to start creating for the Christmas Tree Festival

<p>Christmas tree festival entries inspire.</p>\\n
<p>Christmas tree festival entries inspire.</p>\\n

Christmas tree festival entries inspire.

Book in the Rotary Ipomoea event for the first weekend in December
November 11, 2026 • 06:00

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