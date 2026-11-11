Time to start creating for the Christmas Tree Festival

One of Forbes' favourite Christmas traditions is set to return in December, and local residents, families, schools, community groups and businesses are being encouraged to start planning their entries for the 2026 Christmas Tree Festival. The 14th annual festival, presented by Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea, will be at Forbes Town Hall from Friday, December 4 to Sunday, December 6. Festival organisers are inviting exhibitors to create and decorate a Christmas tree, nativity scene, wreath, wall hanging or poster. Entries can be as simple or elaborate as participants wish, with organisers encouraging the use of recycled materials and other creative designs. Lights can be included but are not essential. Exhibits will be judged in a range of categories, including Best Tree, Best Nativity, Best Family Entry and the People's Choice Award. Entries must be delivered to Forbes Town Hall between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday, December 3, or between 7am and 10am on Friday, December 4. The festival will then be open to the public from 1pm to 5pm on Friday, December 4, 9am to 5pm on Saturday, December 5, and 9am to 2pm on Sunday, December 6. Visitors can enjoy a spectacular display of festive creativity while supporting a good cause, with proceeds from admission donated to Havannah House and Northside Chapel community service projects. Entry for visitors is $5 per adult. Organisers are also encouraging exhibitors to include a Christmas greeting on their display and, if applicable, information about their club, class, community group or business. Anyone interested in entering an exhibit or seeking further information can contact organisers on 0439 708 456.