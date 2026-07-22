The 2026 Forbes Working Dog Auction has delivered its strongest result on record, setting new benchmarks for prices while achieving its first-ever 100 per cent clearance.

All 39 dogs offered at the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre sold under the hammer last weekend with buyers and sellers travelling from across NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania to sell and secure quality working dogs.

Forbes Working Dog Club president Jake Lebrocque said the annual sale had continued to grow in both reputation and demand.

"It was a really good sale," Jake said.

"We offered 39 dogs and achieved a total clearance, which is a first for us and something everyone tries to achieve."

Jake Azevedo of Dunkeld with Tina, who achieved the highest price on the day of $28,500 to an online bidder.

The sale reached a record average of $7111, up from around $4,800 last year, while the top price soared to $28,500 for Tina, a three-year-old bitch offered by vendor Jake Azevedo from Dunkeld.

Jake said Tina's combination of proven working ability, breeding and versatility helped drive the record-breaking price.

"She was broken properly, worked well in the paddock, and had good videos.

"She'd also worked goats a little bit and goats are a big strength at the moment, so there were a few from western NSW who were pretty keen on her."

The figures exceeded previous records, with last year's top price sitting at $16,000 and top priced bitch at $10,250.

Holding this year's auction at the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre had also elevated the event.

"Being able to hold it down at the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre this year was probably a new level again," Jake said.

Tye and Jed Stewart with Abby Connolly of Forbes.

"We were able to showcase the dogs a bit better and it's a great facility that Forbes Shire Council has built and allowed us to use."

Strong online bidding through AuctionsPlus also fuelled competition, with almost three-quarters of the catalogue attracting bids before the auction began.

"Before we even started the sale, there were 28 dogs on the market already," Jake said.

"There was a lot of competition from AuctionsPlus."

Other standout results included Stoneycreek Captain, offered by James Rayner, which sold for $12,500 as the top-priced dog and Rogueriver Josie, offered by Ged Bibby, which topped the pup section at $12,000.

The auction also saw the inaugural Robert Cox Memorial Trophy presented which has been included in honour of Robert Cox.

The award recognises an emerging young vendor and was presented to Jackson Plummer, who sold Lots 1 and 11 before donating the $2500 proceeds from Lot 1, Mojo Mack, to suicide awareness label, The MACK Label.

"Robert was someone who liked to help young blokes out and had a lot of time for starting pups," Jake said.

"We thought Jackson was a very deserving winner, especially with his donation to suicide awareness."

Jake credited the committee, volunteers and sponsors for helping deliver the auction's most successful sale to date.

"The committee and our sponsors were amazing," he said.

"It was a really good event."

Forbes Working Dog Club are proud to continue growing the auction year after year and look forward to 2027.