Top entertainment, strong entries mark successful Eugowra Show

Seeing local Liam Heinzel ride with the Madstylemoto team was just one of the highlights of a sensational 111th Eugowra Show on Saturday. The motorcycle stunt show was a new feature for the 2026 event and proved a hit with spectators. And while the thrilling displays provided plenty of excitement, the success of the show extended well beyond the arena. Blessed with glorious weather, bumper entries across competitions and a packed program of entertainment, the event was hailed a resounding success by organisers. Show president Sean Haynes and the committee were delighted with it all - and to see the crowd's response to bringing Madstylemoto's stunt performances to town. "Everyone just flocked - people were going everywhere across the showground to watch," Mr Haynes said. "The kids were just absolutely loving it." Madstylemoto brought the crowd to the fence at Eugowra Show. Paula Tedder from, Gooloogong with Sox. Crowds were captivated by the reptile displays, while Sox the dog became another standout attraction as he set a new show record in the high jump, competing in the medium-sized dog section. "I think he exceeded 2.08m, we were running out of boards," Mr Haynes said. Strong public support was matched by impressive entry numbers across the show's many competitions, from pavilion exhibits through to the horse events. "I think we had 47 fleeces entered," Mr Haynes said. "We also had an increase in the number of horse rings from three to four and the ring events were very well supported." The show's strong community backing was particularly evident through the involvement of local schools and students. To thank families for their ongoing support, the show society distributed ride tickets through local schools and the preschool, helping children make the most of the attractions on offer. Sue Harner from West Wyalong with Mavis Cross from Eugowra. Charlie, Cody and Hunter Spicer. Adding to the occasion was the official opening by former ABC Back Roads host Heather Ewart. Ms Ewart has made a number of visits to Eugowra and spoke about her connections in the community, as well as her experiences beyond it. Another special guest was 2026 Sydney Royal Young Woman Louisa Gilmore, who was also welcomed to Eugowra for the occasion. Eugowra Show's 2026 Young Woman is Tegan Colless, a vet science graduate who is working between Cowra and Moxey Farms. Tegan has involvement in shows and strong community connections, and will be a wonderful representative of Eugowra Show in this year's Young Woman competition. The day was capped with a spectacular fireworks display delighting show goers of all ages. Phoebe Gransden loved her train ride. Falisha Evans in the animal nursery.