Top entertainment, strong entries mark successful Eugowra Show

Acciona Sydney Royal AgShows NSW 2026 Young Woman Louisa Gilmour, Heather Ewart, former host of Back Roads, 2026 Master Stockman Jack Stanley, Eugowra Show president Sean Haynes, Eugowra 2026, 2026 most successful junior pavilion exhibitor Elsie Noble, 2026 Eugowra Young Woman Tegan Colless, 2026 Junior Jackaroo Patrick Bloomfield, 2025 Eugowra Young Woman Eden Davy, 2026 Miss Junior Young Woman Ava Maher, 2026 most successful pavilion exhibitor Lydia Herbert and secretary Kate Langfield. Absent 2026 Miss Teenager Bethany Eagles, Tiny Tot Emily Smythe.