(Front) Courtney Hodge, Abbey Sly, Sophie Christie-Johnston, Janssen Moores (back) Carmen Stephens, Grace Godden, Kristie Wallace, Amy Shine, Kathy Garland and Elysse Merritt. Forbes 2026 Raise the Wings dinner Bev Baxter, Thea Falconer, Carly Cowan and Emma Baxter. Forbes 2026 Raise the Wings dinner (Front) Colin Dukes, Faith White, Joe Dukes, Courtney Dukes, Abbie Dukes (back) Kay Neilsen, Charlie Dukes, Jodie Dukes and Nyla Hapgood. (Front) Camilla Green and Danielle Green (back) Dianne Lane, Annie Kennedy, Tim Kennedy, Scott Green and Chris Green. (Front) Katie Britt, Rory Nock, Alex Rogers, Sarah Lendrum (back) Monique Nock, Ineke McLuckie, Suzanne O' Bryan, Jason O'Bryan and Grant McLuckie.

A packed Club Forbes auditorium helped raise $75,000 in a single night for Little Wings, a charity that provides free transport for seriously ill and injured children and is currently supporting 36 Forbes families.

The community turned out in force for the Raise the Wings dinner, digging deep to support an organisation that connects regional families with vital medical treatment in major city hospitals.

Little Wings chief executive officer Clare Pearson described the organisation as a "small but mighty" charity, providing free air and ground transport for children from regional and remote communities across NSW, the ACT and Queensland.

The service is making a significant difference for dozens of local families, with 36 families from Forbes currently relying on Little Wings to access specialist medical care.

Ms Pearson said the charity's work was only possible because of its dedicated volunteers and community supporters.

Little Wings is 90 per cent volunteers and all of its drivers and pilots give their time.

It’s these people – along with all the supporters – who make it all possible, Clare said.

“The communities that rally, the people that volunteer, and the families who choose to fly with us,” she said.

All Little Wings pilots and drivers volunteer their time, helping ensure families can access treatment without the added burden of travel costs.

Ms Pearson said families typically use the service for around 18 months, although some had been flying with Little Wings for more than a decade as they navigated ongoing medical care.

Every mission provided by the charity is free of charge.

However, with rising fuel costs placing increased pressure on operations, fundraising events such as the Forbes dinner are becoming increasingly important.

Guests at the event heard firsthand about the difference Little Wings makes for local families.

A Forbes mother whose family travels to Westmead every three months with the support of Little Wings thanked the organisation and its volunteers for the role they play in their healthcare journey.

“Little Wings supports us with our ongoing care and provides such a valuable service – connecting sick kids with the medical care they need in the city,” she said.

“The volunteers really help make the organisation feel more of a family – they’re so welcoming when they pick you up, they drive you there.”

Emma Gaffney and Glen Egan present more than $20,000 raised by Forbes Harness Racing Club to Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson.

Ms Pearson thanked the event sponsors, donors and supporters whose generosity contributed to the successful fundraiser.

The night was also time for two other local events to present proceeds raised earlier this year.

Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Club raised more than $20,000 through their ANZAC Day meeting this year - including a generous anonymous donation.

Another $5000 from the Forbes Amazing Motor Festival - run by the Forbes District Historic Machinery Association - was presented on the night.