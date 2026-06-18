GARDEN CLUB

Our May meeting was held in the Men’s Shed due to wet weather with 31 members present.

Apologies were received from eight members.

President Marg Dent gave a special welcome to Tony McManus our guest speaker and spoke of the disappointment that the weather has prevented us from meeting in the Autumn Garden of Elaine Huckel which was planned.

After the business meeting was held Jeanette Thomas spoke on the Grenfell Mothers Day afternoon tea held recently with four members attending.

This was held in the Rose Street Theatre with the colour yellow being the theme and those present able to view the collection of costumes backstage.

An invitation was received from the Parkes Garden Club to view the Open Gardens later in the year.

Tony McManus then spoke on all aspects of tree maintenance with soil preparation, positioning, planting while soil is still warm, pruning and demonstrating leaving one stem only. He was duly thanked by Bill Scott and presented with a gift.

Flower of the month: First Margaret West Angel Trumpet; second Noel Hocking chrysanthemum; third Joy Hocking chrysanthemum; and fourth Colleen Liebich rose.

Pam Baass and Marion Murray were some of the winners of the raffle.

Our next meeting will be held at the Riverside Community Gardens on Tuesday 23 June at 2pm.

Leo Curran will speak on his involvement with the gardens.

Please bring a chair, hat, cup and flower - and yourselves and friends.

See you there, Green Thumb