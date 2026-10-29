Trundle ABBA Festival's future in the spotlight

The future of Trundle's iconic ABBA Festival will be discussed at a public meeting next week as organisers of this year's event call on the community to help ensure it continues. In a social media call-out, shire residents are encouraged to attend a meeting at Trundle War Memorial Hall on Wednesday 4 November where a new team of volunteers is being sought to take the festival forward. The festival, which has gained a reputation as Australia's only celebration dedicated entirely to Swedish pop supergroup ABBA, has become one of the region's most recognised tourism events, attracting thousands of visitors to the small Central West town over its history. There is strong momentum following the festival in May, organisers saying they have received numerous enquiries already about future festivals. There is also significant in-principle support from Parkes Shire Council, providing encouragement for the event's continuation. However, organisers say the future of the festival now rests with the community. "Running a festival like this requires a lot of commitment and hard work, but is an incredibly rewarding experience being part of a team that pulls it off," organisers said. "We need a team who is willing and able to make it happen." Residents willing to contribute their time, ideas and skills are being urged to attend the public meeting and help shape the next chapter of the much-loved event. The meeting will begin at 7.30pm. For more information, people can contact Peter Kelly at peter@kelly-gang.com. For many local businesses and community groups, the festival has become a valuable economic and social event, drawing visitors to the town and showcasing Trundle to a national audience.