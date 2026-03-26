Trundle Showground came alive on March 14 with the rattling and roaring of engines for its annual Trundle Back In Time event.

This year particularly focused on its Vintage Stationary Engine and Truck Show, and honoured the shearing and timber industries with some special appearances, demonstrations and competitions from those who live and breath it.

Or who were curious about it.

Organisers counted 400 adults through the gates of the showground on the day.

There were 80 engines and displays of stationary engines, tractors, trucks and cars.

The event also saw a visit from the members of the Parkes Tractor Trek, a group of mates who trekked on tractors more than 1300km of dirt roads between Bourke and Birdsville last August at just a little over 20km/h.

They raised $250,000 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia in the process.

These boys wouldn't be seen anywhere else other than on the back of a 70-year-old Fergie on occasions like Trundle Back In Time.

It was quite the sight to see them all rolling down the road and through the showground gates that morning.

The Parkes Tractor Trekkers sure made an entrance through the gates of the Trundle Showground. A large variety of vehicles old and new were on display at Trundle Back In Time. Steve Townes and Sam Peden of Parkes with Justin Wright of Trundle at Trundle Back In Time. Peter Thomas maintaining his 1926 Austral stationary engine. Bob Tindall from the Henry Parkes Museum with their display. Krystal Proudfoot from Quality Wool throws the fleece out onto the wool table. Don McKeown and Tom Lees with Bruce PAtton who provided the sheep and logs for the displays and demonstrations. Lucy and Jimmy Lock with Charlotte and Louise Turton had fun exploring the Trundle Showground. The Parkes Tractor Trekkers were thrilled to be part of the Trundle Back In Time event. Danica O’Grady at her stall By Danica Rose. Ben, Lisa and Matthew Price of Cowra at the wood chop. The day's commentator was Peter Kelly. Parkes man Steve Chester from Quality Wool with Tullamore shearer Hayden O’Day and sheep supplied by Bruce Patton at the Shearing and Wool handling demonstration. Kevin Ross of Parkes and Chris Wild from Alectown. Liz and Ken Harris from Temora came home for Trundle Back In Time - Liz grew up in Trundle. The Trundle Hospital Ladies Auxiliary Cake Stall was manned by Robyn Whitson, Cathy Robson and Margaret Simmons. Judi Howe gave spinning demonstrations at Trundle Back In Time. Debbie Gould of Parkes stopped by to purchase some of S.A.M. Engraving’s work from Vicki and Sam Lewer. Adrian Day showed off his large collection of working stationary engines. Jimmy Day with Bruce Hall at Trundle Back In Time on 14 March. Mick Beuzeville brought Benny and some of his vast collection of lawn mowers and antique machinery to Trundle. Matilda and Olivia Watt were spotted at Trundle Back In Time last week. Owen Morgan of Condobolin demonstrating (left) splitting a log with metal wedges made by his father. And with the wheat bag loader (right) used to load full wheat bags up onto the shoulders of men to go be taken to the wagon. Laycie and Karl Turner at the shearing display where Nicki Gutler was shearing.

Among the highlights included a wool spinning demonstration by Judy Howell, shearing demonstrations with Blade Shearing and education talks, a Fergie demo and race that raised awareness and funds for prostate cancer patients, nail drive competition and a cross cut saw competition.

There was also a 'guess the weight of the sheep', slide show of the history of previous events and Trundle’s past, wood auction and a kids corner, and the usual activities that makes Trundle Back In Time the popular and family-friendly event that it is with markets stalls, swap meet and live music.

The bar and barbecue were catered by the Trundle Pastoral and Agricultural Show Society and Hunter Rawson provided entertainment in the evening.

"It was a successful day for the Trundle P&A Society and the local community," said organisers, the Trundle Show Society.

They're already calling on the shire community to save the date for next year's event which will include the biennial Trundle Tractor Pull on 20-21 March, 2027.

There were also awards handed out for the best displays at this year's Trundle Back In Time: