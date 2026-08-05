There's now less than a week until Census night on Tuesday 11 August, and the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) is reminding people they can complete their Census as soon as they receive their instructions.

Emily Walter, Census national spokesperson, said the ABS has already received more than a million completed Census forms and if you know where you'll be on Census night, you can complete it early.

“Most households across Australia have started to receive Census letters with instructions on how to complete their Census, or how to order a paper form," she said.

“If you are yet to receive your instructions or would like to complete the Census separately from the rest of your household, head to the Census website to get a Census number or request a paper form."

There are a range of support options on the website, including translated material, details on how to get in touch with the Census Contact Centre and where to find in-person help at local pop-up hubs across the country.

For help and support over the phone, call the Census Contact Centre on 1800 181 227. The Census Contact Centre is now open 8am to 8pm every day, local time.

The nearest pop up hub is in Parkes - at the Woolworths plaza - with staff there to help 10am to 6pm Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 10, 11 and 12 August.

People who won’t be at their usual residence on Census night should go to the Census website and indicate whether the house will be vacant and if residents will be staying elsewhere or travelling.

For more information, visit census.abs.gov.au