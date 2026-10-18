Social media
Home page>News>Turn your Spring clean i...
News

Turn your Spring clean into cash:Forbes joins Garage Sale Trail

<p>Forbes Shire Council is supporting the garage sale trail, encouraging locals to get involved.</p>\\n
<p>Forbes Shire Council is supporting the garage sale trail, encouraging locals to get involved.</p>\\n

Forbes Shire Council is supporting the garage sale trail, encouraging locals to get involved.

Garage Sale Trail will be held across two weekends in November, 7-8 and 14-15.
October 18, 2026 • 06:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES