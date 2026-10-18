Turn your Spring clean into cash:Forbes joins Garage Sale Trail

Forbes residents, schools, community groups and local businesses are encouraged to declutter this spring and give their pre-loved items a new home as part of Australia’s biggest garage sale. Garage Sale Trail will be held across two weekends in November, 7-8 and 14-15, helping Forbes locals clean out some clutter and turn it into cash. Since launching in 2010, Garage Sale Trail has grown into a nationwide movement, with more than 134,000 garage sales held across Australia. Over that time, the program has connected more than four million participants, diverted 7.2 million items from landfill and helped households and community groups generate $52 million. Forbes is participating in the initiative for the first time in 2026. Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM hopes the community will take up the opportunity to give their pre-loved items a second life instead of sending them to landfill. “Most of us have items tucked away in cupboards, sheds and spare rooms that we no longer need or use, but which could be just what someone else is looking for," she said. "By hosting a garage sale, residents can declutter their homes, make some extra money and help reduce waste at the same time.” Registration is free, and participants can promote their sale on the Garage Sale Trail digital map. How to get involved in Forbes: Host a sale: Registration is free. Sellers receive tips, promotional materials and more to help make their sale a success; Shop the trail: An interactive national map is available at garagesaletrail.com.au/sales allowing bargain hunters to plot their trail across Forbes. Last year, more than 330,000 Australians participated in the annual event, with the average seller making $761.