A man is in a stable condition after he was stabbed at a home in Parkes early this morning - and two others now facing assault charges.

Emergency services were called to a home in Wattle Street in Parkes about 3.15am on Thursday following reports of an assault.

Central West Police attended and located a 44-year-old man with stab wounds, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media this evening.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Orange Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Police established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers executed a search warrant at a property in Wattle Street a short time later and arrested a 42-year-old man.

Following inquiries a 47-year-old man was also arrested in Welcome Street in Parkes six hours later.

Both men were taken to Parkes Police Station where they were charged with reckless wounding in company.

The men were refused bail to appear before Bail Division Court 4 tomorrow, Friday 10 July.