Residents can now experience a simpler, more user-friendly way to manage their waste and recycling, with Forbes Shire Council transitioning from the iRecycle Waste App to a new platform, LoopedIn Councils.

This move brings a range of improvements designed to make accessing waste and recycling information more accessible.

The new LoopedIn Councils app promises improved functionality and easier navigation and an updated recycling map to help residents find services more efficiently.

In line with the update, the council’s website will also be refreshed to align with the app, ensuring a consistent and seamless user experience across both digital platforms.

Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM said after six years supporting our community, it’s time for an upgrade.

“With more than 2,000 downloads since its introduction, the iRecycle app has been an important tool for residents to access waste and recycling information at their fingertips. Moving to the LoopedIn Councils platform allows us to deliver a more modern, user-friendly experience while continuing to provide the essential services our community relies on.”

As part of the transition, residents will need to: download the new LoopedIn Councils app; and delete the old iRecycle Waste App from their devices.

Council encourages all residents to make the switch to continue accessing important waste and recycling information, including collection schedules, bin reminders and recycling guidance.