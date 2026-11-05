VIEW: A virtual safari

At our October meeting members were taken on a virtual tour of The Serengeti National Park, a vast 14,763 square kilometre wild-life reserve in northern Tanzania and is home to The Great Migration. Special guest speaker Sarah Hazel described what it was like to meet lions up close and see and hear their kills metres from their safari vehicles, zebras in their sleek black and white suits, giraffes reaching for the tree tops and leopards and cheetahs racing across the landscape. She described the sounds of hippos making growling noises at night but feeling safe knowing the Masai warriors were posted as guards around the camp during the night. The two tour guides were also highly qualified having to have a University Degree in Wildlife Management to be registered as tour guides. The photos and some sound recordings of wildlife made of their family trip made this virtual safari a memorable cultural experience for both Sarah and her family as well as View Club members. Before being taken on Safari, Loris Molloy introduced the profile of another of our nine students we sponsor. Student M is in Yr 8 and we have sponsored her since July 2024. M likes to play netball on the weekends and would like to visit all the theme parks in America. Her favourite subject at school is English because she enjoys writing. M would like to teach as a career as she likes to help others. M’s parent/ carer has acknowledged the support of View Club through the Smith Family Learning for Life Program saying, “Thank you for your generosity.” Members were also informed that from January 2027 sponsorship fees for our students will be increasing. The View Club committee decided that the club is in a position to absorb these increases so we will not have to reduce the student number being sponsored by us. Two thank you letters have been received from students who recently received birthday gift vouchers. The letters were read to members so they could hear the changes these students have experienced. Thank you to members for the support you have offered for these students. To assist View in absorbing the ongoing costs and upcoming increases, another fundraising barbecue was held on 10 October at Bunnings. Thank you to all ladies and gentlemen who assisted in this endeavour and thank you to all the wonderful supporters who purchased our sausage sandwiches. Bunnings should also be thanked for their ongoing support of the community by encouraging local organisations to participate in these fundraising barbecues. Our next fundraiser will be an afternoon tea on Saturday 7 November. Unfortunately, numbers are limited so get in quickly and have your name put on the list. Contact Judy Kerr or one of the committee members to put your name down. Cost will be $20 for a delicious afternoon tea. Judy Kerr and Nolene Toohey will be doing Meals on Wheels this month. The next View Club lunch will be held on Thursday 12 November. Please contact your allocated committee member to RSVP by 5 November 2026. Guests are most welcome! Any people who are not members and would like to attend can contact Judy Kerr on 0408426115.