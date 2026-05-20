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Come along to Forbes View Club Trivia Night on Friday 29 May at Club Forbes starting at 7pm.

This is one of our main fundraisers to support nine students the Club sponsors through the Smith Family’s ‘Learning for Life’ Education programs.

It costs approximately $1000 to support a student in this program so they can be better educated to improve their opportunities in the future.

The Smith Family’s programs aim to improve students’ chances of bettering their lives through education.

More than 70,000 students have benefitted from this education program, whether it is in after school tutoring, providing essential equipment for learning such as laptops, books, pens and pencils or providing support for excursions and uniforms.

These supports are there to assist students increase their chances at improving their opportunities in life.

The VIEW Trivia Night is on Friday 29 May at Club Forbes.

It will only cost $10 for a fun filled night and help children at the same time.

Tables of 10 are expected but if you cannot get that many friends to come with you, we may be able to find someone to join you.

Contact Judy on 0408426115 for information or book a table.