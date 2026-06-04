Forbes View Club monthly meeting held at Club Forbes on 14 May opened with some messages from two of the students sponsored by Forbes View Club.

Loris Malloy read a message from Aaron, a graduating student who wrote, “Thank you for sponsoring me. I have appreciated receiving birthday and Christmas gifts from you and have loved writing to you.”

Aaron has now turned 18 and has left school and the program. We now sponsor another student.

A Year 6 student, Pembe, told us about what she likes to do, saying, “I like to read books and play in the back yard. I like Maths, it is interesting and fun. I’d like to be a teacher and teach little kids. I would love to go to Dubai.”

View ladies always appreciate the letters sent from our students.

Guest speaker Zoe Tyack then spoke about her journey in opening RISE Physiotherapy in 2023 fulfilling a need in the Forbes community.

Her talk outlined the services RISE provides for young children, families and older people in our community as well as those who indulge in sport.

Zoe is a Paediatric Physiotherapist working with clients from birth to 18, although her oldest client is 94.

There are two other Physiotherapists working here as well. Kate’s interest is in Aged Care Physiotherapy, while Matiese’ passion is Sports Physiotherapy. Also in the clinic are an Educator and two Allied Health Assistants.

The clinic caters for early childhood and speech therapy, sports physiotherapy, aquatherapy, respiratory physiotherapy as well as exercise health, balance and strength training.

There is an exercise space for class/ group activities including a private area for reformer self-directed palates.

The staff are qualified to complete 0 – 5 childhood developmental milestone assessments and performance assessments and create individualised programs for you as needed.

NDIS assessments, one-on-one training sessions and adult classes are also available.

All you need to do is visitor contact the clinic, discuss your situation, answer some specific questions about functionality and what your goals are so staff can organise an exercise program or recommend an app you can use to do exercises at home or you can attend classes they offer.

No referral is necessary and you can claim on private health.

Friday’s exercise class costs $15 per session if you wish to attend with participants ranging in age from 60 to 90 and mixed in gender.

RISE Physiotherapy can be found in Rankin Street between Flannery’s Pharmacy and the Reject Shop Forbes.

Drop in and see the staff who will give you any information you need to make use of this amazing service in Forbes.

The View members were given some very practical tips about maintaining balance and strength, with Zoe demonstrating some quick and easy exercises that can be completed anywhere without any equipment. She also showed some simple examples of resistance training exercises while also explaining how to deal with vertigo.

Members were very appreciative of Zoe’s tips and hints at staying flexible, moving with confidence and being motivated to remain independent.

Our next meeting will be on Thursday 11 June at Club Forbes. Members are reminded to contact their committee contact person to RSVP by Friday 5 June.

If community members are interested in attending contact Judy on 0408426115.