Catholic Healthcare has celebrated the official opening of a new community centre at Jemalong Retirement Village in Forbes, marking an important milestone for residents and the community.

The event brought together residents, future residents, special guests, and community representatives to celebrate the new space which has been designed to support connection, friendship, and a strong sense of community.

Also in attendance were Catholic Healthcare Chair of Trustees Patrick Cooper, and The Most Reverend Columba Macbeth-Green OSPPE DD, Bishop of Wilcannia-Forbes.

Cr Phyllis Miller OAM, Mayor of Forbes Shire Council, officially opened the community centre after a welcoming address by Catholic Healthcare Chief Communities Officer Therese Adami and a blessing ceremony led by Bishop Columba.

Mayor Miller paid tribute to the members, particularly Judy Kerr, of the former Jemalong village volunteer committee for their part laying the foundations for aged care in Forbes.

"That committee from many years ago had the vision of buying this block up here and giving it to Catholic Healthcare so we have this beautiful, beautiful aged care home," Mayor Miller said.

Barry Wright, Jan Drabsch, Colin Drabsch and Judy Kerr enjoying the opening.

Mayor Miller also acknowledged Catholic Healthcare and everyone involved for making the community centre vision a reality.

The community centre will serve as the heart of the village, a space where residents can get together, have a game of pool or cards.

Featuring a modern kitchen, shared library, activity space and terrace, the centre provides a welcoming hub for village life.

The celebration also recognised the next stage of growth for the village, with construction of seven additional villas to begin soon, bringing the total number of retirement living villas to 27.

All seven villas have already been sold, reflecting strong local demand, with some future residents joining the event to celebrate as members of the community.

Catholic Healthcare Chief Property Officer Peter Paltoo emphasised the organisation’s commitment to the evolving needs of this retirement community.

"The new centre reflects Catholic Healthcare’s purpose of creating a world where older people thrive by providing a space for meaningful experiences, social connection and everyday community life," he said.

"Jemalong Retirement Village continues to be a place where residents can enjoy independence, inclusion, wellbeing and a deep sense of belonging."