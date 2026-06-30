Work to rebuild Eugowra’s iconic Fat Lamb Hotel continues to gather momentum, with site owners revealing a glimpse of their vision through architectural concepts prepared for a development application.

The proposed designs - aimed at restoring a venue lost to fire in 2012 - quickly captured attention, reaching 97,000 people within 24 hours of being shared on social media.

Project co-owner Michael Miles, working alongside John Agustin and Ben Mulley, said progress on the long-awaited rebuild is steady.

The development application was just about ready for submission to Cabonne Council as the Advocate prepared for press this week, with the owners grateful to Graham Neaves of In2 Building Design and Heritage for his generous support in this.

The Fat Lamb Hotel holds a significant place in Eugowra’s history, dating back to 1866 when it became the town’s first commercial building.

Its loss more than a decade ago was deeply felt by both locals and the many travellers who had passed through its doors.

The determination to rebuild has only strengthened in the wake of the devastating November 2022 flood and the community’s ongoing recovery efforts.

Initial clean-up of the site began last year, with further works expected as heritage advice is sought regarding the original footings of the hotel. The original cellar is heritage-protected.

In the coming months, there will also be an opportunity for supporters in and beyond the central west to “buy a brick” to bring the vision to reality.