Forbes' Visitor Information Centre has defied what might have been expected to be a slower time with an increase on last year's sales for February, March and April.

Despite rising fuel costs and the closure of the Great Western Highway, sales at our VIC were up eight per cent on last year, a report to the May council meeting has revealed.

The centre had passed its annual sales budget in less than six months, the report from the council's manager community and tourism Nina Hooper said, and averaged $5,272 a month across the three month reporting period.

Although it's a quieter time, income figures had been bolstered by consistent and regular promotion of the Visitor Information Centre Shop as an option for purchasing gifts and by the addition of gift-wrapping sessions, gift boxing of hampers and tastings mini events, Mrs Hooper said in her report.

"The Visitor Information Centre Shop has become a favourite shopping location for businesses purchasing thankyou and other gifts for staff and clients and for those looking to buy gifts for those hard to buy for people," Ms Hooper's report said.

Council staff also ran pop-up visitor information stalls at the Forbes Amazing Motor Show, Light Up Parkes, Abba Festival and Ride for Kids.

The Forbes Visitor Information Centre retail shop has been operating for more than two years in its current premises at 46 Mary Street.

The shop aims to showcase local and regional products.

Vendors apply via an Expression of Interest process, and they are assessed for suitability by Cr Michele Herbert, the Manager of Community and Tourism and the Visitor Services Officer.

Council also stocks merchandise, designed to align with the values of the Forbes Tourism Plan around sustainability, public art and nature-based tourism.