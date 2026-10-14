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Weather doesn't dampen community BBQ

<p>President Mick Malloy, Michael Kupkee and Peter West.</p>\\n
<p>President Mick Malloy, Michael Kupkee and Peter West.</p>\\n

President Mick Malloy, Michael Kupkee and Peter West.

Forbes Men's Probus Club celebrates 50 years of Probus in Australia with community BBQ.
Forbes Advocate
October 14, 2026 • 01:00

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