Weather doesn't dampen community BBQ

By NEIL GILMOUR, promotions officer Clouds threatened but didn’t dampen the enthusiasm and enjoyment of the Forbes Men’s Probus Club BBQ held in Rotary Park Forbes on Friday 2 October celebrating 50 years of Probus in Australia. President Mick Malloy welcomed members and guests including councillors from Forbes and Parkes shires. Parkes Mayor Neil Wescott presented a medallion with the following inscription, 'congratulations on 50 years of Probus in Australia from Parkes Shire Council 2026'. President Mick Malloy accepts the Medallion from Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott. Meanwhile Forbes deputy Mayor Chris Roylance stated Probus was originally formed in the UK and was known as the Campus Club. "In 1986 the Campus Club became Probus, an acronym of the words professional and business," he said. "Probus was formed to meet the need for companionship, mental stimulation and socialisation of retired and semi - retired men." Probus came to Australia in 1976 at Hunters Hill and to Forbes in 1984, some 42 years ago. With Forbes Probus today they have Allan Toole, who has been an active member for over 28 years. He is the club's longest serving member and their most senior. Probus is part of Probus South Pacific, primarily Australia and New Zealand. Probus is a not for profit organisation. President Mick Malloy and Forbes deputy Mayor Chris Roylance. Any surplus funds are used for members events, like today. It is not a service or fundraising organisation. The vision for Probus is to enhance the social wellbeing of members through fun, fellowship and friendship along with being active members in our local community. Probus meets on the fourth Friday of each month at Club Forbes commencing 10.30am.