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West family roots run deep in Parkes

<p>More than 80 people from different branches of the West family came to Parkes for the West Family Reunion at the Parkes Services Club. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>More than 80 people from different branches of the West family came to Parkes for the West Family Reunion at the Parkes Services Club. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

More than 80 people from different branches of the West family came to Parkes for the West Family Reunion at the Parkes Services Club. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham

More than 80 people attended the West Family Reunion in Parkes
October 8, 2026 • 03:41

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