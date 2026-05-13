FIRST HOME BUYERS SEMINAR

Thursday, 14 May

This is a chance for first home buyers to learn from local property experts in a free event from 5.30pm to 7pm at Club Forbes. Representatives from Black Pen Lending, local real estate agents, solicitors and building inspectors will be there to talk about everything from finance and government incentives, to legal processes, inspections, and navigating the Forbes property market. Book your place online through eventbrite.com.au

BE A COP IN YOUR HOME TOWN INFO SESSION

Friday, 15 May

If you live in a regional area the NSW Police Force is making it easier for people to become a police officer while staying connected with their family, lifestyle and community. The 'You Should Be A Cop In Your Hometown' program gives people the confidence about where they'll be working once they join. There are also great incentives available for officers working in regional areas. Head to the Parkes PCYC in Pearce Street on 15 May from 10am-2pm to find out more and meet our local police.

FORBES VINTAGE AND COLLECTABLES FAIR

Saturday, 16 May

Book your stalls now to be part of the vintage and collectables fair that is such a feature of heritage week in Forbes Town Hall.

Contact Rotary Ipomoea members on 0439 708 456 or 0413 274 735.

OPEN CHURCH AND BAKE SALE

Saturday, 16 May

Forbes' beautiful and historic Anglican Church will be open from 9am to 3pm, just across from the Vintage and Collectables Fair. They'll have baked goods, plants, clothes, books, fine china and miscellaneous treasures on offer.

TRUNDLE CHILDREN'S CENTRE FUNDRAISING BALL

Saturday, 16 May

The Trundle Children's Centre committee and staff have been busy planning something very special. Save the date for the Golden Years, Bright Futures Fundraising Ball at Trundle Memorial Hall! Book the babysitters, pop the date in your diary, and start spreading the word. Get ready for an incredible night of celebration, dancing, and fundraising in support of their centre build. Entertainment will be provided by Jess Holland Band and tickets will be on sale soon. More details and ticket information coming soon. Keep up to date and follow the Trundle Children's Centre Facebook page.

SISTER ACT

9-31 May

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's first production for 2026 is a feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film sure to have audiences jumping to their feet. When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Directed by Ruth Barnes and Christie Green, this show is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story. Get your tickets now at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office

PARKES GOLD CUP

Sunday, 17 May

Get ready for one of the biggest days on the racing calendar in Parkes - the Parkes Gold Cup. The eight-race TAB Showcase meeting features $280,000 in prize money and will see the return of the Inglis Xtra Bonus Series after its maiden staging last year. There will be live music all afternoon at the Parkes Racecourse, kids entertainment, on-course catering, and bars and bookmakers. Country singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Chloe Swannell from Oberon is among the live entertainment. Parkes Jockey Club have seating and entertainment packages that's perfect for groups, you find out more information on their Facebook page. Don’t miss the action, the atmosphere, and a great day out for everyone.

TOOLS, TYRES AND TIARAS

Tuesday, 19 May

Don’t know much about cars? In celebration of Road Safety Week, join Tyrepower Parkes for a fun, relaxed ladies night where they’ll show you: What’s actually under the bonnet (in plain English), how to check your tyres like a pro and what those mystery dashboard lights mean. The night includes no awkward questions and no pressure, drinks and nibbles, professional advice and giveaways. Bring your bestie, your mum, or just yourself.

BREAKFAST WITH THE BIRDS

Saturday, 23 May

Join with Local Land Services and Forbes Shire Council for a relaxed morning discovering the native plants and local birdlife of Gum Swamp. Hear from local experts as they share insights into Gum Swamp's native plants and the diverse bird species that call the area home. Bring comfortable walking shoes, weather-appropriate clothing, and your binoculars if you have them. RSVP by 20 May to tourism@forbes.nsw.gov.au or 02 6852 4155.

VIEW CLUB TRIVIA NIGHT

Friday, 29 May

Forbes VIEW Club is hosting a trivia night at Club Forbes starting at 7pm. You can book a table of eight to 10 people or just come along and they'll make up tables. It's $10 per person and Forbes View Club supports Australian children experiencing disadvantage through the Smith Family. At present, Forbes View Club supports nine students of varying ages through this charity. Tables can be booked, by 10 May, by contacting Helen Pitt on 0427201445 or Judy Kerr on 0408426115.

CHILD RESTRAINT CHECKS

Friday, 5 June

Forbes Shire Councils is ensuring children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles by offering free child restraint checks by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters once again in June.

Bookings are essential so please phone 6861 2364 to secure your place. Checks will be carried out between 11am and 3pm at Lions Park. Information about child restraint laws, the types of restraints and advice on moving children from one restraint type to the next will also be available.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

GOOLOOGONG ESKY BALL

Saturday, 20 June

Get your group of friends together to enjoy a night of great food, great tunes, great company - the Gooloogong Esky Ball is back with a Vintage Vegas theme. There'll be music by Class Act - Trio, canapes and main meal by Eat Your Greens. Tickets $110 on sale 16 May through trybooking.com