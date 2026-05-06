ROTARY MEN'S HEALTH VAN

Thursday, 7 May

Saving local lives is the objective of the Rotary Men's Health Education Rural Van (MHERV) which is coming to Forbes. Pop in for a 10-minute check-up, where a registered nurse will check blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and cholesterol levels. The van will be at Forbes Bunnings - just north of town on the Newell Highway - from 9.30am to 4.15pm.

FUNDRAISER TRIVIA

Friday, 8 May

Join in a fun filled trivia night in support of a village community in the Philippines. Gather your friends, test your knowledge and enjoy a great night out while making a meaningful difference. Tables of up to 10 are available, so book your table and get ready for a night of fun, friendly competition and exciting raffle prizes. Book a table online now through 123tix.com.au

FIRE STATION OPEN DAY

Saturday, 9 May

NSW Fire and Rescue Forbes is back with its annual open day, this year coming to Rotary Park. Between 10am and 2pm come along and meet the firefighters, see demos and chat about winter home fire safety.

ROTARY MARKETS

Saturday, 9 May

Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea's markets return to Lions Park between 8am and 12.30pm. Come along and brose to find the perfect gift for Mother's Day. Phone 0427 201 445 to book a stall.

COMMUNITY GARDEN MORNING TEA

Saturday, 9 May

Come along to Forbes' Riverside Community Gardens for morning tea for mother's day. It's $5 per head, between 9am and midday, and you can get your chrysanthemums for mother's day. Potted plants and bunches available. Proceeds from the morning to Forbes CanAssist.

SISTER ACT

9-31 May

Opening night for the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's first production for 2026, Sister Act, is Saturday, 9 May, which is all but sold out. This heavenly feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film will have audiences jumping to their feet. When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Directed by Ruth Barnes and Christie Green, this show is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story. Get your tickets now at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office

HERITAGE TRAIL TOUR

Monday, 11 May

This guided bus tour of the Forbes Heritage Trail will explore key historic sites, incorporating QR technology to bring stories to life. Departing from Forbes Town Hall, it will run from 2pm - 5pm with afternoon tea provided. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au or book with council's Town Hall office in person or phone 6850 2300.

HERITAGE IN FORBES PRESENTATION

Tuesday, 12 May

As part of 2026 Heritage Week celebrations, Forbes’ Heritage Advisor will provide insights into local heritage and conservation, followed by afternoon tea. This event will run from midday to 2pm, with tickets available online through 123tix.com.au or book with council's Town Hall office in person or phone 6850 2300.

HERITAGE AWARDS

Tuesday, 12 May

The evening will celebrate outstanding contributions to heritage conservation, including the presentation of prestigious Forbes Heritage Medal. It's hosted once again at Forbes' historic Town Hall concourse, from 6pm to 8pm. Tickets available online through 123tix.com.au or book with council's Town Hall office in person or phone 6850 2300.

CEMETERY GHOST TOUR

Wednesday, 13 May

As part of 2026 Heritage Week celebrations, participants will travel by bus from the Town Hall for a lantern-lit guided tour of notable graves, including bushranger Ben Hall and Kate Kelly. Book online through 123tix.com.au or book with council's Town Hall office in person or phone 6850 2300.

FIRST HOME BUYERS SEMINAR

Thursday, 14 May

This is a chance for first home buyers to learn from local property experts in a free event from 5.30pm to 7pm at Club Forbes. Representatives from Black Pen Lending, local real estate agents, solicitors and building inspectors will be there to talk about everything from finance and government incentives, to legal processes, inspections, and navigating the Forbes property market. Book your place online through eventbrite.com.au

FORBES VINTAGE AND COLLECTABLES FAIR

Saturday, 16 May

Book your stalls now to be part of the vintage and collectables fair that is such a feature of heritage week in Forbes Town Hall.

Contact Rotary Ipomoea members on 0439 708 456 or 0413 274 735.

OPEN CHURCH AND BAKE SALE

Saturday, 16 May

Forbes' beautiful and historic Anglican Church will be open from 9am to 3pm, just across from the Vintage and Collectables Fair. They'll have baked goods, plants, clothes, books, fine china and miscellaneous treasures on offer.

TRUNDLE CHILDREN'S CENTRE FUNDRAISING BALL

Saturday, 16 May

The Trundle Children's Centre committee and staff have been busy planning something very special. Save the date for the Golden Years, Bright Futures Fundraising Ball at Trundle Memorial Hall! Book the babysitters, pop the date in your diary, and start spreading the word. Get ready for an incredible night of celebration, dancing, and fundraising in support of their centre build. Entertainment will be provided by Jess Holland Band and tickets will be on sale soon. More details and ticket information coming soon. Keep up to date and follow the Trundle Children's Centre Facebook page.

VIEW CLUB TRIVIA NIGHT

Friday, 29 May

Forbes VIEW Club is hosting a trivia night at Club Forbes starting at 7pm. You can book a table of eight to 10 people or just come along and they'll make up tables. It's $10 per person and Forbes View Club supports Australian children experiencing disadvantage through the Smith Family. At present, Forbes View Club supports nine students of varying ages through this charity. Tables can be booked, by 10 May, by contacting Helen Pitt on 0427201445 or Judy Kerr on 0408426115.

CHILD RESTRAINT CHECKS

Friday, 5 June

Forbes Shire Councils is ensuring children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles by offering free child restraint checks by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters once again in June.

Bookings are essential so please phone 6861 2364 to secure your place. Checks will be carried out between 11am and 3pm at Lions Park. Information about child restraint laws, the types of restraints and advice on moving children from one restraint type to the next will also be available.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.