FORBES WORKING DOG AUCTION

17 and 18 July

It's that time again - Forbes Working Dog Club and Auction hosts its annual demonstration days and auction on Friday and Saturday 17 and 18 July. Friday has paddock demonstrations with sheep, goats and cattle. Saturday will have the sheep yard demonstrations followed by the auction. It all happens at Forbes showground.

RAISE THE WINGS DINNER

Saturday, 25 July

Secure your tickets now for the 2026 Raise Wings Dinner at Club Forbes. This special event is dedicated to raising vital funds for Little Wings, a charity committed to providing free flights and ground transport services for seriously ill children and their families in regional NSW. Enjoy a night filled with delicious food, inspiring stories from families supported by Little Wings, and the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those in need. Tickets are limited: https://events.humanitix.com/raise-the-wings-forbes-2026

BUSH DANCE AND POETRY

Competition closes 18 July, event Saturday 25 July

A Bush Dance, Dinner and Poetry night is coming to the Adavale Lane Community Hall from 5pm so kick-up your heels, pull on your boots and bring the family along. There will be entertainment from The Kelly Gang Bush Band, a jumping castle for the kids and finalists in the bush poetry competition will recite their poems with great prizes to be won. There are two categories and three age divisions, and it's free to enter. Full details can be found on Adavale Lane Community Hall's Facebook page, as well as the entry form. The competition closes on 18 July. Dinner will be a barbecue feast, guests are asked to bring a salad and dessert along to share, and it's bring your own drinks. Cost is $15 per adult, $5 per child and $40 per family. Tickets at www.trybooking.com/DNEAO, numbers are limited. Read more on page 4.

CWAS ASTROFEST

18-19 July

The 2026 CWAS AstroFest is returning to the Central West with an exciting program of events, spread over two days. The Central West of NSW boasts some of the darkest skies in Australia, and as such it is a wonderful place to appreciate the wonders of the night sky. In an effort to foster, encourage and promote astronomy in the region, the Central West Astronomical Society is holding its annual festival of astronomy, or AstroFest, this July. The festival endeavours to bring to the people of the Central West world renowned astronomers, both professional and amateur, so they may share their enthusiasm and love of the heavens. AstroFest will incorporate a one-day conference at the Bushman’s Motor Inn on Saturday 18 July and a program of associated events. In a series of lectures, guest speakers will provide fascinating insights into various aspects of modern astronomy. On the Sunday events will move to the CSIRO Parkes Observatory Visitors Centre with a free program of daytime astronomy and talks. For more information and to register visit https://www.cwas.org.au/astrofest/.

CWA SOUP KITCHEN

23 July

Forbes Evening Branch CWA invites the community to our walk-in soup, pasta and slice kitchen. It's just $15 for soup or pasta, slice and a cuppa; or $20 for soup and pasta, slice and a cuppa, at the CWA Hall in Lachlan Street from midday to 2pm on Thursday 23 July. Takeaway available.

COMMUNITY GARDENS HOST CRAIG CASTREE

25 and 26 July

Have you ever wondered where your food comes from or how your food is produced? Stuck on how to grow your own food in a small space? This event is for you!

Craig Castree will be joining Forbes Riverside Community Gardens for three workshops on 25 and 26 July.

It all starts on Saturday morning, when Craig will be talking to the public at the Forbes Riverside Community Garden in a free event.

Saturday afternoon and Sunday workshops are "Soil is not a dirty word"; Regenerative edible gardening; and Bio-stimulants Plus.

Tickets are $20 each workshop (with morning/afternoon tea included) and if you book both workshops on the Sunday then you get lunch included.

Enquiries to Di on 0427 511 831 or Nina 0424 410594, or email forbescommunitygarden@outlook.com

Book online at https://events.humanitix.com/craig-castree

CHRISTMAS IN JULY AT GAREMA HALL

Saturday 25 July

Garema Hall is excited to invite the community to its annual Christmas in July potluck dinner. Bring your favourite dish to share - turkey, stuffing, gravy and ham will be provided. Christmas sweaters strongly encouraged.

NAIDOC CELEBRATIONS

POSTPONED TO 30 JULY

Forbes NAIDOC celebrations previously advertised as Thursday 2 July were postponed to 30 July due to weather concerns. Details to come.

FORBES CUP

Sunday 2 August

Forbes Jockey Club presents The Forbes Cup, featuring The Big Dance qualifying race and The Ben Hall Bullet open spring.

General admission tickets can be purchased on the day, or book your seat in the President's Marquee in advance. There'll be a full afternoon of racing, fashions on the field, bar, TAB and canteen facilities. Tickets online now through www.123tix.com.au/events/52947/forbes-cup-2026

GALARI RIVER ARTS FESTIVAL

31 July, main events 8 August

The Galari River Arts Festival will return to Forbes bigger than ever this year, with a 10-day program celebrating creativity, collaboration and community involvement. The official launch takes place on Friday July 31 at Dave Cutler’s Forbes Guitar Academy and will feature a youth art exhibition, marking the beginning of 10 days of artistic activity across the town. The main festival day – Saturday 8 August – will see activities spread across Lions Park and Wheogo Park, offering a diverse mix of entertainment and experiences: live music, markets and food vendors, yoga, storytelling and meditation sessions, and lantern parade in the evening. Between the two venues, Bates’ Bridge will be closed for the day and actually provide the platform for the first performance of the day. For more information visit the Galari River Arts Forbes Inc Facebook page.

FORBES DRAGON BOAT CLUB TURNS 15

Saturday 1 August

Past and present members of the Forbes Dragon Boat Club are invited to celebrate its 15th anniversary. There will be a dinner at the Lachie Cafe at 6.30pm on Saturday 1 August. For more information or to RSVP, please contact the club on facebook messenger.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.