SUMMER LOVE ART EXHIBITION Opening Thursday 26 November Celebrate the creativity of our local artists at the Forbes Arts Society's Summer Love Art Exhibition at the Forbes Town Hall. Opening night is on Thursday from 6pm until 8pm at Forbes Town Hall. Enjoy an evening of original local art, conversation and festive celebration with a glass of bubbles and grazing boards. The exhibition will be open Friday, and 9am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday with Christmas gift and art market stalls. SONGS OF FORBES ALBUM LAUNCH Saturday 28 November The Hometown Boys - Spike Flynn, Graeme Molloy, Neville Molloy, John Newell, Steve Shirvington and David Hawke - are launching their CD Songs of Forbes. Spike Flynn has put his creativity and passion into writing 14 original songs, and now these six talented local musicians are bringing them to life. The launch is at 4.30pm at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club aka the Bowlie. Come along, grab a cold drink and enjoy the afternoon. SANTA'S MAILBOX UNTIL 9 DECEMBER Santa's magical mailbox is back at Forbes Shire Council's administration offices in Court Street. Children can post their letters to Santa in the special mailbox to receive a personalised reply from Santa. So grab your pens, write your Christmas wishes, and send your letter straight to the North Pole via Santa's magical mailbox. Final letters due Wednesday 9 December. COWRA CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL Saturday, 28 November Cowra’s main street will be transformed into a festive wonderland as the annual Cowra Christmas Festival returns, bringing together markets, entertainment, food and family activities for an evening of Christmas celebrations. Held along Kendal and Macquarie streets, the festival will run from 4pm to 8pm, offering four hours of festive entertainment in the heart of Cowra. AMAZING LIGHTS COMPETITION ENTRIES OPEN It’s time to make this the most amazing Christmas Forbes has ever seen. Light up your home, your shopfront or your whole street, there are big prizes with a $1000 Why Leave Town card for best home display, best business display, and best theme. Best street wins bragging rights and your very own street sign. Entry is just $10 for homes and $50 for businesses. Sign up at https://forbes2026.pixelandpanel.com.au/ CHRISTMAS CRAFT-ERNOONS 2 AND 9 DECEMBER Get into the festive spirit at Forbes Library with Christmas-themed crafts, creativity and holiday cheer. It’s all happening from 3.30 to 4.30pm on Wednesdays 25 November, 2 December and 9 December. No bookings required. All ages welcome. Free to attend. For more information, contact Forbes Library on 6852 1463. CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL 4 -6 DECEMBER Start designing those nativity and Christmas tree displays, Rotary Ipomoea's Christmas Tree Festival is coming up on the first weekend of December. Fill Town Hall with Christmas creativity and festive fun - entries to be delivered between 3-5pm on Thursday 3 December or 7-10am Friday 4 December. EASY GOIN' TOUR 4 DECEMBER TO 23 JANUARY After three years entertaining crowds across the Central West, Parkes band Easy Goin’ is hitting the road one last time before two of its band members leave Parkes in 2027. The trio has announced a farewell tour: catch them at Club Forbes on 4 December, and The Vandenberg Hotel in Forbes on 23 January. CHRISTMAS LIGHTS UP TOWN HALL FROM 7 to 27 DECEMBER Watch the heart of Forbes come alive with dazzling Christmas light projections throughout the festive season. The CBD, Victoria Park and the Forbes Town Hall will be transformed with colourful festive displays, bringing Christmas magic to our streets and public spaces. Perfect for an evening stroll, a family outing, or simply soaking up the festive atmosphere, the projections will add a touch of wonder to the Forbes Christmas celebrations. Gather your family and friends, explore the town after dark, and experience the magic of Christmas in Forbes. CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL Friday 11 December Save the date for Forbes Business Chamber's Christmas carnival, down town in Templar and Rankin streets from 5pm to 9pm. CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT SATURDAY 12 DECEMBER Join the community for the 54th Forbes Community Carols by Candlelight. Gather your family and friends, sing along to your favourite Christmas carols, and enjoy the warm community spirit that has made the Forbes Community Carols by Candlelight a beloved local tradition for more than 50 years. Community carol singing and festive entertainment from 7pm. Bring your own chair or picnic blanket and settle in for a wonderful evening under the stars. Barbecue and drinks available for purchase. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station. PARKES ELVIS FESTIVAL 6-10 January Shake, rattle and roll your way to the Parkes Elvis Festival, one of Australia's most iconic regional events. This year's theme is Elvis On Tour and it's set to be historic, as it also marks 50 years since his passing. From concerts of a grand scale right down to simply bopping away on the street, there's live music and tribute performances in every corner of the town, bringing thousands of Elvis fans from across the country and the world. Major events include Dean Z outdoor Premier Concerts, Feature Concert Series, Wall of Fame unveiling, Miss Priscilla dinner, street parade, gospel service, wedding vows renewal, Signature Concert Series and the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition. Then there's everything else in between, busking, markets, all-day entertainment on the Cooke Park main stage, rock and roll dancing and Elvis at the trots. It's all to celebrate the life and music of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. KEVIN BLOODY WILSON Saturday 30 January Kevin Bloody Wilson has heard 'ya loud and clear, and he's coming back to the Central West. His first tour of 2027, the Fair Dinkum Funny Tour, will head to Dubbo Regional Theatre first on 29 January before hitting-up the Parkes Leagues Club stage on Saturday 30 January. He'll be at the Orange Ex Services Club on 31 January, Young Services Club on Saturday 6 February and Club Cowra on 7 February. Grab your tickets at www.kevinbloodywilson.com