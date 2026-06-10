FRIENDS OF FORBES HOSPITAL AUXILIARY

Thursday 11 June

The Friends of Forbes Hospital Auxiliary will meet at 6pm at Forbes Hospital meeting room 3, with entry via the main hospital entrance and ask at reception. This is a small volunteer branch of the United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW Inc. and community members are invited to attend and find out what we do to raise funds to support the Forbes Hospital patients, staff and their families.

The Forbes Hospital Auxiliary meet every second month on the second Thursday of that month, with the next meeting scheduled for Thursday 13 August.

More information, president Robyn Kenny on 0407235326 or email tnrkenny@exemail.com.au

ROTARY MARKETS

Saturday 13 June

The Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea welcome the Forbes Community to regular markets that are held at Lions Park in Forbes.

Markets are on from 8am to 12.30pm, come along and support your local Rotary Club working to support the Forbes community.

Come along and chat to a Rotarian to find out more, or phone 0427 201 445.

CAMP OVEN COOK-OFF AND FAMILY FUN DAY

Saturday 13 June

The Ben Hall Shears Association is hosting a camp oven cook-off and family fun day to support vital infrastructure for the shearing shed at our local show. Come down for a day of great food, cold drinks, and a bit of friendly rivalry with judging across main, dessert and damper categories.

Registration opens at 9am at the shearing shed, entry is just $10, with cooking to start at 10am. More information and entry forms through the Ben Hall Shears Association facebook page. From 11am to 4pm, there'll be a family fun day with stalls, bouncy castle, games and activities. Just a gold coin donation at the gate.

FORBES PRESCHOOL’S 10TH BIRTHDAY

FRIDAY 12 JUNE

Forbes Preschool is proudly celebrating a major milestone - 10 years in its purpose built preschool building while also recognising a rich history of early childhood education and community connection spanning generations in Forbes. There’ll be balloons, games, jumping castle and fun at the preschool from 3-5pm, join the celebrations.

EUGOWRA RUGBY LEAGUE HOME GAME

SATURDAY 13 JUNE

Footy returns to Ian Walsh Stadium this Saturday as the Eagles take on the Molong Bulls. Get down and support the boys and girls for Round 5, and help the club celebrate ladies day. League Tag 1.40pm, First Grade 3pm.

HOME GAME - FORBES RUGBY UNION

Saturday 13 June

It’s a home game for Forbes Rugby Union and their charity day against Orange Emus. Head on down to Grinsted Oval to be part of it!

THIRSTY MERC AT CLUB FORBES

Saturday 13 June

Thirsty Merc tours are reaching legendary status, and the band has announced a host of ‘Encore Shows’ for 2026 after their successful ‘Summer Live 25’ Tour. The band has been furnishing audiences with soundtracks to Aussie summers for well over two decades now. Tickets 123tix.com or Club Forbes.

HOME GAME - FORBES RUGBY UNION

Saturday 13 June

It's a home game for Forbes Rugby Union and their charity day against Orange Emus. Head on down to Grinsted Oval to be part of it!

BEDGERABONG'S BIGGEST MORNING TEA

Tuesday 16 June

Bedgeraong is hosting the Biggest Morning Tea for the Cancer Council from 10am to 1pm at the hall. Bring a plate to share and donate to the Cancer Council. Bedgerabong Public School marimbas will perform at 10.30am.

FROST AND FIRE

Saturday 20 June

Come celebrate the Winter Solstice under the starry skies of Frost and Fire. This vibrant event features hearty food, boutique brews, fire buckets, fire performances and fireworks, nationally renowned musicians, local artists, amazing live acts and Wiradjuri cultural performances, from 4pm - 10pm. Tickets, bus information and event map online at www.amazingforbesnsw.com/frost-and-fire/

FORBES EISTEDDFOD

18 to 25 June

Forbes Eisteddfod welcomes performers to Forbes for the Town Hall sections of the annual eisteddfod. If you're looking for an afternoon of entertainment Sunday 21 June will be the time to head on down. Open instrumental, band group and entertainment sections are on from 2pm, with performances by the Forbes Town and District Band, Parkes Shire Concert Band, Orange Divertimento Ensemble and more.

CWA SOUP AND SLICE

Thursday 25 June

Forbes Evening Branch CWA is hosting soup, pasta and slice lunches this winter. Mark the dates in your calendar for Thursday 25 June, 23 July and 20 August. It's on from midday to 2pm at the CWA rooms in Lachlan Street. The cost for this winter warming menu will be $15 for either soup or pasta with slice and a cuppa, or $20 if you wish to enjoy soup and pasta with slice and a cuppa.

ANNIE JR

26 and 27 June

Join the incredibly talented cast and crew at Red Bend Catholic College as they bring this timeless, heart warming story to life on stage. Filled with unforgettable songs like "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard-Knock Life", it’s a feel-good show perfect for the whole family.

Come along and support the College's wonderful students on June 26 and 27. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase on the evening. Get your tickets online www.123tix.com.au/events/53215/annie-jr

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS

25-28 June

Parkes Christian School presents Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days amateur production over four exciting performances, which includes a Sunday matinee. Phileas Fogg, fantastically wealthy and a dedicated man of scientific reason, has deduced that a mere 80 days is enough to circumnavigate the globe. And he’s staked his entire fortune on it.

Will bandits, an act of chivalry, and a meddlesome inspector from Scotland Yard prevent him from fulfilling this mindboggling task? Follow Fogg and his loyal valet Passepartout aboard steamships, locomotives, and elephants - as he learns about the heart, himself, and a world bigger than he ever anticipated. $20 for an adult and $10 for a child, tickets available at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1583947.

NAIDOC CELEBRATIONS

Thursday 2 July

Each year the Forbes community celebrates NAIDOC Week. The purpose of NAIDOC Week is to celebrate the achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and to foster greater understanding of Indigenous culture.

The event will commence at 10am at South Circle, Camp Street with a march along the lake to the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre where the official ceremony and activities will take place.

100 YEARS OF MARIST EDUCATION IN FORBES

Sunday 5 July

Red Bend Catholic College is celebrating 100 years of Marist education in Forbes, starting with a centenary mass and lunch on Sunday 5 July. Mass is at 10am at Mary Our Good Mother Chapel, there is an optional tour of the College at 11.15am and lunch in the multi-purpose hall. Tickets for the lunch are $90 online through 123tix.com.au by Friday 11 June.

The "back to the College" event and gala night are on Saturday 15 August.

RAISE THE WINGS DINNER

Saturday, 25 July

Secure your tickets now for the 2026 Raise Wings Dinner at Club Forbes. This special event is dedicated to raising vital funds for Little Wings, a charity committed to providing free flights and ground transport services for seriously ill children and their families in regional NSW. Enjoy a night filled with delicious food, inspiring stories from families supported by Little Wings, and the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those in need. Tickets are limited: https://events.humanitix.com/raise-the-wings-forbes-2026

FORBES CUP

Sunday 2 August

Forbes Jockey Club presents The Forbes Cup, featuring The Big Dance qualifying race and The Ben Hall Bullet open spring.

General admission tickets can be purchased on the day, or book your seat in the President's Marquee in advance. There'll be a full afternoon of racing, fashions on the field, bar, TAB and canteen facilities. Tickets online now through www.123tix.com.au/events/52947/forbes-cup-2026

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.