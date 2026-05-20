SISTER ACT

9-31 May

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's first production for 2026 is Sister Act. This heavenly feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film will have audiences jumping to their feet. When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Directed by Ruth Barnes and Christie Green, this show is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story. Get your tickets now at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office

CANASSIST BOWLS DAY

Saturday, 23 May

Forbes Sports and Recreation Club hosts the CanAssist bowls day Saturday. It's a 9am sign-on for 10am start, playing three-bowl triples with two games of 10 ends. Submit team or individual names by phoning the club on 6852 1499 or using the sign-on sheet. $20 per person includes lunch with all proceeds to CanAssist.

FARMERS MARKETS

Saturday, 23 May

The Forbes Farmers Markets return to Victoria Park on Saturday, with all your favourite fresh and regional produce and goodies from 8am.

BREAKFAST WITH THE BIRDS

Saturday, 23 May

Join with Local Land Services and Forbes Shire Council for a relaxed morning discovering the native plants and local birdlife of Gum Swamp. Hear from local experts as they share insights into Gum Swamp's native plants and the diverse bird species that call the area home. Bring comfortable walking shoes, weather-appropriate clothing, and your binoculars if you have them. RSVP by 20 May to tourism@forbes.nsw.gov.au or 02 6852 4155.

FORBES MAGPIES HOME GAME

Sunday, 24 May

Forbes Magpies are at home, at Spooner Oval, to Lithgow Wolves.

VIEW CLUB TRIVIA NIGHT

Friday, 29 May

Forbes VIEW Club is hosting a trivia night at Club Forbes starting at 7pm. You can book a table of eight to 10 people or just come along and they'll make up tables. It's $10 per person and Forbes View Club supports Australian children experiencing disadvantage through the Smith Family. At present, Forbes View Club supports nine students of varying ages through this charity. Tables can be booked, by 10 May, by contacting Helen Pitt on 0427201445 or Judy Kerr on 0408426115.

ADAPTATION STORIES

Wednesday, 3 June

Adaptation Stories is coming to Forbes with the NSW Reconstruction Authority.

Each screening showcases a selection of short films alongside local voices who share their perspectives on what adaptation means to them. There is also a facilitated panel discussion and interactive Q&A session. Entry is free, and refreshments will be provided but registration is essential. Go online to //www.nsw.gov.au/emergency/events/adaptation-stories-forbes

CHILD RESTRAINT CHECKS

Friday, 5 June

Forbes Shire Councils is ensuring children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles by offering free child restraint checks by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters once again in June.

Bookings are essential so please phone 6861 2364 to secure your place. Checks will be carried out between 11am and 3pm at Lions Park. Information about child restraint laws, the types of restraints and advice on moving children from one restraint type to the next will also be available.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

HEAVY VEHICLE BREAKFAST

Thursday, 11 June

Registrations are now open for this year's central west heavy vehicle breakfast forum in Forbes. This year's event will focus on policy updates, access improvements, safety, compliance, an industry case study and more. It's on at Club Forbes from 6.30am to 11.30am. The forum is free but registration is required for catering purposes. Register online through https://www.trybooking.com/DMCAS

GOOLOOGONG ESKY BALL

Saturday, 20 June

Get your group of friends together to enjoy a night of great food, great tunes, great company - the Gooloogong Esky Ball is back with a Vintage Vegas theme. There'll be music by Class Act - Trio, canapes and main meal by Eat Your Greens. Tickets $110 on sale 16 May through trybooking.com