FORBES EISTEDDFOD

18 to 25 June

Forbes Eisteddfod welcomes performers to Forbes for the Town Hall sections of the annual eisteddfod. Full program online at forbeseisteddfod.com.au

CWA SOUP AND SLICE

Thursday 25 June

Forbes Evening Branch CWA is hosting soup, pasta and slice lunches this winter. Mark the dates in your calendar for Thursday 25 June, 23 July and 20 August. It's on from midday to 2pm at the CWA rooms in Lachlan Street. The cost for this winter warming menu will be $15 for either soup or pasta with slice and a cuppa, or $20 if you wish to enjoy soup and pasta with slice and a cuppa.

ANNIE JR

26 and 27 June

Join the incredibly talented cast and crew at Red Bend Catholic College as they bring this timeless, heart warming story to life on stage. Filled with unforgettable songs like "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard-Knock Life", it’s a feel-good show perfect for the whole family.

Come along and support the College's wonderful students on June 26 and 27. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase on the evening. Get your tickets online www.123tix.com.au/events/53215/annie-jr

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS

25-28 June

Parkes Christian School presents Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days amateur production over four exciting performances, which includes a Sunday matinee. Phileas Fogg, fantastically wealthy and a dedicated man of scientific reason, has deduced that a mere 80 days is enough to circumnavigate the globe. And he’s staked his entire fortune on it.

Will bandits, an act of chivalry, and a meddlesome inspector from Scotland Yard prevent him from fulfilling this mindboggling task? Follow Fogg and his loyal valet Passepartout aboard steamships, locomotives, and elephants - as he learns about the heart, himself, and a world bigger than he ever anticipated. $20 for an adult and $10 for a child, tickets available at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1583947.

ROTARY INFORMATION NIGHT

Tuesday 30 June

Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea warmly invites you to an information evening to discover how Rotary is making a positive impact both locally and around the world.

Join them at the Long Tan Room, Club Forbes, from 6pm on Tuesday 30 June.

Whether you’re interested in volunteering, meeting new people, supporting worthwhile causes or simply learning more about Rotary they would love to meet you. RSVP by 23 June to Helen Pitt 0427 201 445; Therese Newell 0413 274 735 or email rcforbesipomoea@gmail.com

NAIDOC CELEBRATIONS

Thursday 2 July

Each year the Forbes community celebrates NAIDOC Week. The purpose of NAIDOC Week is to celebrate the achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and to foster greater understanding of Indigenous culture.

The event will commence at 10am at South Circle, Camp Street with a march along the lake to the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre where the official ceremony and activities will take place.

100 YEARS OF MARIST EDUCATION IN FORBES

Sunday 5 July

Red Bend Catholic College is celebrating 100 years of Marist education in Forbes, starting with a centenary mass and lunch on Sunday 5 July. Mass is at 10am at Mary Our Good Mother Chapel, there is an optional tour of the College at 11.15am and lunch in the multi-purpose hall. Tickets for the lunch are $90 online through 123tix.com.au by Friday 11 June.

The "back to the College" event and gala night are on Saturday 15 August.

EUGOWRA RUGBY LEAGUE

Sunday 5 July

Mark your calendar: Eugowra Golden Eagles host Cowra Magpies and it's Old Boys and Girls Day on ground. Come along, reconnect with old teammates and supporters and have a look at the new club house.

STREET DREAMS PAINTING WORKSHOP

MONDAY 6 JULY

Children are invited to join this school holiday painting workshop, where they’ll unleash their creativity to create artworks to be displayed at this year’s annual Street Dreams event. All materials supplied.

There are two sessions - from 9.30am - 11am and from 11.30am - 1pm. They are open to children aged six years and above.

Bookings online through 123tix.com or go online to Forbes Shire Council’s Forbes Youth and Children Hub on social media to find out more. If this event is sold out - please email youth@forbes.nsw.gov.au to be added to the waitlist.

SUPER SPORTS DAY AT JENNY MURPHY PARK

THURSDAY 9 JULY

Get ready for an action packed day of sport, fun, and friendly competition these school holidays run by the Creative Community Concepts Team at Jenny Murphy Park from 10am to 1pm.

Whether you’re looking to test your skills, try something new, or simply have a great day with friends, there’s something for everyone: Archery Tag (12+); Laser Tag; Hockey; Multi Sports; League Tag; Footy for Fun for the little ones.

Bring your mates, bring your energy, and get ready for an unforgettable day of active fun!

SUPERHERO PARTY AT CLUB FORBES

SATURDAY 11 July

Grab your cape and bring the kids along for a Superhero Party packed with fun for the whole family at Club Forbes on Saturday 11 July. It’s $5 for members, $10 non-members and there will be music and dancing, face painting, jumping castle, fun games and prizes. More information at the club, on their social media or website.

FORBES WORKING DOG AUCTION

17 and 18 July

It's that time again - Forbes Working Dog Club and Auction hosts its annual demonstration days and auction on Friday and Saturday 17 and 18 July. Friday has paddock demonstrations with sheep, goats and cattle. Saturday will have the sheep yard demonstrations followed by the auction. It all happens at Forbes showground.

RAISE THE WINGS DINNER

Saturday, 25 July

Secure your tickets now for the 2026 Raise Wings Dinner at Club Forbes. This special event is dedicated to raising vital funds for Little Wings, a charity committed to providing free flights and ground transport services for seriously ill children and their families in regional NSW. Enjoy a night filled with delicious food, inspiring stories from families supported by Little Wings, and the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those in need. Tickets are limited: https://events.humanitix.com/raise-the-wings-forbes-2026

COMMUNITY GARDENS HOST CRAIG CASTREE

25 and 26 July

Have you ever wondered where your food comes from or how your food is produced? Stuck on how to grow your own food in a small space? This event is for you!

Craig Castree will be joining Forbes Riverside Community Gardens for three workshops on 25 and 26 July.

Workshops are "Soil is not a dirty word"; Regenerative edible gardening; and Bio-stimulants Plus.

Tickets are $20 each workshop (with morning/afternoon tea included) and if you book both workshops on the Sunday then you get lunch included.

Enquiries to Di on 0427 511 831 or Nina 0424 410594, or email forbescommunitygarden@outlook.com

Book online at https://events.humanitix.com/craig-castree

FORBES CUP

Sunday 2 August

Forbes Jockey Club presents The Forbes Cup, featuring The Big Dance qualifying race and The Ben Hall Bullet open spring.

General admission tickets can be purchased on the day, or book your seat in the President's Marquee in advance. There'll be a full afternoon of racing, fashions on the field, bar, TAB and canteen facilities. Tickets online now through www.123tix.com.au/events/52947/forbes-cup-2026

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.